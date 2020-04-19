FREEPORT
Brazosport Exporter starting pitcher Tanner Quick wasn’t able to finish his high school baseball career the way he wanted, but he’s ready to be at the University of North Carolina and start his journey to be the next Tar Heel All-American.
“I’ve been thinking a lot about different goals lately and truly — I want to train and get into the best possible shape I can. If there’s an opportunity in the draft then absolutely, but if not I go to North Carolina and I want to dominate,” Quick said. “I want to be the best I can be and I want to be the best that ever walked through the program. I know it sounds cocky or arrogant, but that’s who I want to be. I want to be known as that guy.”
At 6-foot-8, Quick would jump at the idea of being drafted in this year’s draft and start his dream of becoming a Major League pitcher, but he’s still motivated to cement his own legacy at a university that’s produced more than 100 draft picks and 37 All-Americans in the last 20 years.
That success has been led by North Carolina head coach Mike Fox, who tops all active head coaches with 1,475 wins and a winning percentage of 73.1 percent.
With all the accolades he brings to the table, Quick committed to play for Fox not only for his track record with developing players for for professional baseball, but also for his relationships to his players outside of the game and after college.
“Coach Fox has a great track record of putting out top tier athletes and actually has a lot of athletes that have left their program and drafted into the first three rounds,” Quick said. “He has an unbelievable track record of making people better physically and mentally. At the same time, as much as it is about baseball, he said, ‘Your son is going to grow into a respectful, strong young man coming out of this program,’ and that kind of spoke to me. He wants me to be both a great man and baseball player.”
Though Quick has his goals of being the best there ever was, he hasn’t forgotten he still has to keep working now to get where he wants to be — on and off the field.
“I’ve been working out and making sure I’m staying on top of my schoolwork,” Quick said. “I’m really just using this time to work out, spend time with my family and make the most it. This is something that’s never really happened before and it’s different. I just want to make sure I’m doing everything I can to get better and spend time with the people around me that I love because tomorrow is not for certain.”
Coming back from an injury he suffered last summer, Quick has been trying a new type of workout known as core contracting, which involves the simultaneous contraction of muscles. He has been doing workouts with water to stabilize his body and put more stress on his muscles, he said.
He hadn’t heard of the workouts until the summer and decided it was worth a try since he he’s always had issues with injuries, even though there was nothing structurally wrong with his body.
“I was healthier, stronger, faster, moving better and hit my top velocity in the summer,” Quick said. “For me, it just clicked. It was different. I felt very awkward doing it at first, but the more I started to do it, the more familiar it became and it just kind of sunk in.”
Even though staying healthy will play a big part in his success at North Carolina, the biggest change will one one most college kids go through — leaving home for the first time.
“It’ll be an adjustment being away, but I think it’ll be good to be able to grow up and go through the process of being away from home,” Quick said. “Pretty soon I’ll be alone, and I think it’s kind of funny, growing up you never realize how much you’re going to miss them until you’re faced with that scenario, which is coming up pretty soon for me.”
With that being the case, Quick isn’t going to shy away from his decision because he believes it’s best for him.
“I love the fact that I have the opportunity to play baseball at the next level. That’s one thing growing up I always wanted to do, and I’m blessed to have that opportunity,” Quick said. “I took some visits to different colleges, but I feel UNC was the best fit because of the whole picture. I’m looking forward to being on my own a little bit and having the opportunity to grow up and grow into the young man God wants me to be.”
