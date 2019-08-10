WEST COLUMBIA — Community members can show their support for Columbia’s student-athletes through attendance and donations today as the fall sports seasons kicks off with the annual Media Day.
August means Roughneck players are back on the hot West Columbia fields, preparing for another season of Friday night lights. It also means another Media Day barbecue.
The event starts at 9 a.m. at Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard St., when the silent auction opens. An intrasquad scrimmage will follow at Griggs Field at 10 a.m., with a luncheon starting at the practice’s completion.
Sponsored by the Columbia-Brazoria Athletic Booster Club to raise money for equipment and facilities improvements, admission is free.
“It’s become a community event,” Columbia head football coach Brent Mascheck said. “We have businesses throughout Brazoria County that donate and all the money we make goes back to our athletes.”
The event is now in its 12th year and as the biggest fundraiser of the year. It has provided the Roughnecks with essential equipment throughout all sports. not just football, booster club president Jacob Martinez said.
“We were able to get a new tunnel last year,” Martinez said. “We were able to buy new trailers, new equipment to haul the tunnel, new weights in the gym, as well as new racks, baseball screens, softball equipment and new jump suits for the track team so they can look uniform.”
Masacheck said the Media Day fundraiser is a great community event.
“This has been going on before I even got here, and it’s always the first Saturday after we start football,” the fourth-year head coach said. “It’s a great time for kids and families there to eat and bid on some stuff with the nice things donated throughout the area.”
