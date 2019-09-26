TENNIS
The Brazoswood Buccaneers lost a close dual Monday against Alief Hastings, 11-8.
Rescheduled because of Tropical Storm Imelda, players encountered a fresh a two-hour rain delay Monday. Once the skies cleared, there were some competitive matches, including the doubles team of Amy Lee and Sophia Nguyen winning 6-3, 6-0 to improve to 2-1 in district play.
A couple of other players who stood out were Maggie Harr and Tessie Thomas in singles, with each winning to improve their district records to 3-1.
Next up for Brazoswood will be Pearland next Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Lady ’Necks open district with win
Opening District 24-4A on a positive note Tuesday, the Columbia Lady ’Necks swept host La Marque, 25-10, 25-9, 25-11.
Columbia’s Jada Rhoades was hard at work assisting in 25 sets; big swings came from Alexis Presley’s 10 kills, Claire Kondra’s eight and Kirsten Bragg’s seven; Kondra also served up six points with Jada Martinez getting five; defensively, Kondra had 13 digs with Martinez getting 11, Mariah Wessells with eight and Presley with seven; in the serve/receive category, Bragg had eight and Wessells had five.
Columbia (1-0, 17-12 overall) will next be on the court next Friday when they entertain Bay City.
The Lady ’Necks swept La Marque in the junior varsity match, 25-10, 25-10, to start district 1-0 and improve to 13-4 overall.
Lady Bouts sweep Cougars: West Brazos won all four matches Monday against La Marque.
The eighth-grade A team cruised to a 25-9, 25-4 victory. Helping lead the win were Karmen Hanzik, Katelynn Lewis and Katelynn Dirzanowski, each with one hit. Rylynn Maynard and Melina Fox each had an ace.
The A team will head play Wharton, Sealy and El Campo in a touirnament this weekend.
The eighth-grade B team also got a win as Hailey Jones had eight aces; Gracey Chaney and Alyssa Lewis each scored seven aces; and Londyn Brown had a kill.
West Brazos’ seventh-grade A team got its first victory of the season with a 25-18, 25-21 sweep. Standouts were Katelyn Keen with an ace and kill, Kimber Moraw with two aces, Amberlee Cardwell with an ace and Lynzi Thompson with some defensive saves.
In the seventh-grade B match, the Lady Bouts won 25-18, 25-13 behind the play of Hayley Broussard with an ace and Emma Mathews with a kill.
FOOTBALL
West Brazos teams split with Freeport
The West Brazos Roustabout eighth-grade A and B teams played Tuesday at Freeport Intermediate, with the A team losing and the B team getting a big win.
In the A team’s 6-0 loss, Gage Raley, Trevon High and Kavion Lewis each had a fumble recovery.
As for the B team’s 20-6 victory, Daxton Newell was a standout with touchdown runs of 15, 12 and 20 yards. Newell also scored on a two-point conversion.
West Brazos eighth-graders will host La Marque next Tuesday.
Roustabouts split: The West Brazos seventh-grade football teams took on the Freeport Redskins, splitting the games Tuesday.
The seventh-grade A team was shut out by Freeport Intermediate, 20-0. Playing well for the Roustabouts were Tate Thrasher and Caden Bell.
West Brazos is 0-1 and will head to La Marque next Tuesday.
In the B contest, it was the Roustabouts with a 27-6 win. Scoring touchdowns for West Brazos were Jordan Sparks, Brian Russell, Kaison Lewis and Braden French. Sparks and Russell also scored extra points, as did Marcus Ramirez.
Defensively, Michael Anderson recovered a fumble and Kaylor Brown had an interception.
The B team is 1-0-1 and will play at Lake Jackson Intermediate next Monday.
Cougars beat Cougars: Clute Intermediate’s seventh-graders traveled to La Marque and came home with a 27-7 victory.
Offensive players of the game were Jamarcus Shockley with two touchdowns and a conversion; Caleb Jefferson and Mallon James each with a touchdown reception; Israel Williams and Candon Walker each with a conversion; and Jason Torrance with two touchdown passes.
The Clute defense forced two fumbles and had an interception. Defensive players of the game were Jamarcus Shockley, Luis Uranga, Kennedy Edwards and Kyle Matthews.
Clute will face Lake Jackson Intermediate next Tuesday at Slade Field.
Cougars shut out La Marque: The Clute Intermediate eighth-grade Cougars shut down the La Marque Cougars, 8-0, in their first game of the season.
Clute got on the board with a safety and led 2-0 at halftime. In the second half, Cameron Rodriguez connected on a pass to Anthony Trevino for a touchdown to solidify the victory.
Next up for the eighth-graders from Clute will be a contest against Lake Jackson.
