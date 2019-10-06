Alief Taylor 36, Brazoswood 0
Brazoswood 0 0 0 0
Alief Taylor 6 7 16 7
Scoring Summary
AT Alex Heckard 22 run (kick failed) 10:17, 1Q
AT Esteban Torres 24 run (Esteban Torres kick) 10:32, 2Q
AT Torres FG 35 9:30, 3Q
AT Sam Jones 15 pass from Torres (kick failed) 5:15, 3Q
AT Carrington Anokwuru 15 blocked punt return (Torres kick) 2:53, 3Q
AT Jourdan Concepcion 1 run (Torres kick) 10:10, 4Q
B T
First Downs 6 20
Total yards 67 390
Rushing 28-29 36-217
Passing yards 38 173
Comp/Att 5-13-0 9-20-0
Penalties 4-50 4-45
Fumbles 0-1 1-1
INT 0 0
Individual Leaders:
Rushing: B, Caden Evanicky 10-23, C.J. Toy 11-6; AT, Alex Heckard 8-67, Esteban Torres 9-62, Jourdan Concepcion 7-35
Passing: B, C.J. Toy 5-13-0, 38 yards; AT, Esteban Torres 8-19-0, 158 yards
Receiving: B, Damian Leal 2-23, Anthony Cox 1-17; AT, Langston Lee 3-85, Tyler King 2-31
Fort Bend Hightower 23, Angleton 20
A 0 6 0 14
FBH 0 7 9 7
Scoring Summary
A Christian Cortez 35 FG 6:47, 1Q
FBH Trey Thomas 47 pass from Jakolby Longino (Armando Ventura kick) 3:13, 2Q
A Cortez 23 FG 0:47.2, 2Q
FBH Jaylon Davis 9 pass from Longino (kick failed) 9:10, 3Q
FBH Edison Barjas Munoz 38 FG 3:34, 3Q
FBH Ronald Carroll 1 run (Ventura kick) 10:19, 4Q
A Jordan Pickett 1 run (Cortez kick) 7:23, 4Q
A Jordan Scott Jones 6 run (Cortez kick) 5:16, 4Q
A FBH
First downs 7 12
Total yards 218 272
Turnovers 5 2
Rushing 29-122 40-139
Passing yards 96 133
Com/Att 4-10-0 9-17-1
Penalties 6-40 7-65
Fumbles 5-6 1-2
INT 1 0
Individual leaders:
Rushing: A, Jordan Scott Jones 15-93, JT Anderson 8-17; FBH, Ronald Carroll10-74
Passing: A, Justus Mayon 9-52-0, Jordan Pickett 2-44-0; FBH, Jakolby Longino 9-15-1, 133 yards
Receiving: A, Jordan Scott Jones 2-33, Jaden Wall 1-42, Garrett Patton 1-33; FBH, Ro’Derick Johnson 2-13, Latrell Neville 1-50
Brazosport 21, Sealy 20
B 0 5 0 16
S 0 6 14 0
Scoring Summary
B Zeke Vergara 33 FG 8:26, 2Q
S Ja’Marris Cotton 53 pass from Carter Cryan (kick blocked) 2:36, 2Q
B Rayleen Bell 72 blocked kick return, 2:36, 2Q
S Cotton 18 pass from Cryan (Ricky Ayala kick) 6:38, 3Q
S Hunter Clark 49 pass from Cryan (Ayala kick) 3:10, 3Q
B Daraell Preston 2 run (Vergara kick) 10:30, 4Q
B Eddie Flores 33 pass from Rayleen Bell (two point failed) 8:47, 4Q
B Vergara 29 FG, 0:50.3, 4Q
B S
First downs 12 12
Total yards 255 273
Turnovers 1 0
Rushing 39-159 25-41
Passing yards 96 232
Com/Att 10-20-0 20-28-0
Penalties 7-40 2-15
Fumbles 1-2 0
INT 0 0
Individual leaders:
Rushing: B, Daraell Preston 24-93, Paul Woodard 5-42; S, Matthew Lord 11-21, Alvin Nunn 6-16
Passing: B, Alex Villarreal 5-8-0, 57 yards, Rayleen Bell 1-1-0, 33, Kariyen Goins 2-6-0, 8; S, Carter Cryan 20-28-0, 232 yards
Receiving: B, Rayleen Bell 3-29, Eddie Flores 4-39; S, Ja’Marris Cotton 6-103, Draper Parker 4-27, Hunter Clark 3-64
Schulenburg 14, Danbury 0
S 0 0 7 7
D 0 0 0 0
Scoring Summary :
S Bobby Smith 14 pass from Brett Janecek (Isaias Lara kick) 7:01, 3Q
S Temon Glover 1 run (Lara kick) 10:15, 4Q
D S
First Downs 6 13
Total Yards 95 259
Turnovers 1 0
Rushing 24-80 39-155
Passing 15 104
Comp/Att 2-8 7-11
Penalties 5-35 4-40
Fumbles 1-1 2-0
INT 0 0
Individual Leaders:
Rushing: D, Cooper Lynch 10-44 yards, Brett Neubauer 8-29; S, Brayden Duarte 12-52, Temon Glover 16-74
Passing: D, Lynch 2-8-0, 15 yards; S, Brett Janecek 7-11-0, 104
Receiving: D, Neabauer 1-8, Payton Williams 1-7; S, George Martinez 2-35, Dekenzie King 1-33
