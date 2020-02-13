LAKE JACKSON — An icon in the world of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Murilo Bustamante will make a special appearance at 4 p.m. Saturday at the School of Jiu Jitsu-Brazilian Top Team in Lake Jackson.
A hiccup in travel arrangements has Bustamante appearing a day earlier than originally planned at the school at 425 This Way.
“So besides being the head coach or the leader of the Brazilian Top Team, he is a coral belt holder,” school owner Fernando Halfeld said. “The coral belt is after black belt and not many people in the world get to earn that belt in Jiu Jitsu. He earned it after 32 years of being a black belt in the sport. Murilo is a champion and isn’t just one of the best, he is legend status.”
Born in Arpoador, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the 6-foot-1 combatant won the UFC middleweight title back in 2002. He also fought in PRIDE, making it to the Pride Shockwave 2005 finals.
“For those that come and see him, they will see the experience that he has in the sport,” Halfeld said. “He is a very smart guy and has seen a lot during his time. He’s fought some of the biggest MMA fighters and did that for a long time.”
The appearance by Bustamante is free to the public. He will give a seminar for students from School of Jiu Jitsu-Brazilian Top Team.
“This is a lifetime opportunity to get to know him and hear him speak,” Halfeld said. “If anyone is interested in MMA or UFC, they should really meet him.
“He has Jiu Jitsu life experiences and he’s taught and helped me a lot through my journey. He made things easy for me and I was a big fan of his when I first started in Jiu Jitsu. I never thought that I would have such a close relationship with him.”
Bustamante has learned from the best as well, including from Carlson Gracie, Carlos Gracie Sr. and Mitsuyo Maeda.
“I’ve been a representative of his team since I was young,” Halfeld said. “I trained under him and learned so much from him.”
For information, call 210-769-6225.
