CLUTE — Every season for the past eight years, the Brazoswood Lady Buc volleyball program has held a Pink Out match during the season.
October is Pink Out Breast Cancer Awareness month, but it is also a month when many will raise funds to help others with any forms of cancer, and the Lady Buc volleyball program selected someone in the community who is going through such a fight.
This past Tuesday as the Lady ’Necks were hosting the George Ranch Lady Horns in a District 23-6A showdown, they honored Rasco Middle School sixth-grader Esmeralda Sustaita.
“Cancer doesn’t discriminate, so we’ve done men, children, women and we just try to do someone who is in need,” Brazoswood Lady Buc head coach Elizabeth Limas said. “We just select someone and invite them to a game and honor and donate the money to them. Last year we honored coach (Brian) Soistman because he had colon cancer. We knew he was sick, and he really didn’t want that out there.”
Soistman is the Lady Buc assistant volleyball coach.
As a volleyball program the Lady Bucs sold T-shirts, had a bake sale Tuesday and also used the concession stand proceeds as well.
“We sold like 410 T-shirts, so we are anticipating a $6,000 check or more just depending how bake sale goes and also the concessions,” Limas said. “Plus we also did a donation bucket at the door.”
Esmeralda Sustaita was diagnosed with leukemia in February.
“So Esmeralda got a small kitten and got cat scratch disease and noticed an abscess that she had in two areas after a while, which was back in November of last year,” said her mother Gabriela Sustaita. “Within time we noticed that they weren’t healing and her blood count wasn’t looking good, so she was put in a hospital. They treated her for cat scratch disease, but never in our wildest dreams did we think she had leukemia.
“Even after leaving the hospital she just never got better and dealt with that through December and January. We went to a hematologist in February, which was our last resort. They did a bone marrow biopsy at Memorial Hermann to take care of that, and within hours they informed us that she had leukemia. She started chemo right away and had long hospital stays. So it’s been a long road for us.”
Esmeralda Sustaina, according to her mother, is kind of quiet but very smart and lovable. She is into crafts and video games and is the baby of the family.
“Last September in 2018 one of my other daughters had just finished a kidney transplant, and we were thinking that we were done with hospitals, which was going to be a big relief for us,” Gabriela Sustaita said. “But then this happened with Esmeralda, but what I found about her through all of this is that she is strong and has been amazing through it. I am thankful to God that I haven’t seen maybe some of the worse that other parents have seen when they are going through this with their children. I thought that her being a little girl, she was going to care a lot about her looks, hair. But she just said, ‘That it was all right, it would grow back.’ I really don’t know where she gets her strength, but it just made me stronger just by seeing the way she’s reacted to all of this.”
Gabriela Sustaita and her family were taken aback by the generosity.
“For them to be thinking about us is just amazing, and it just shows the community that we live in. Everyone is just amazing,” Gabriela said. “I cannot express how we feel about that.”
