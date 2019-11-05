BIDISTRICT
Class 6A Region III
Brazoswood (21-21) vs. Clear Brook (26-9)
6 p.m. today at Santa Fe High School
Tickets: $5
Class 4A Region III
Houston Kashmere (19-14) at Sweeny (21-18)
6 p.m. today at Sweeny High School
Tickets: $5
Houston Scarborough at Columbia (22-15)
5:30 p.m. today at Columbia High School gym
Tickets: $4 adults, $2 students
Brazosport (23-14) vs. Houston Yates (11-4)
6:30 p.m. today at Joe K Butler Sports Complex
Tickets: $5
