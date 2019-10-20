Tasting victory for the first time this season, the Danbury Panthers (1-3, 1-6) blew out the visiting Bloomington Bobcats (0-3, 2-5) 38-12 on Friday at Humber Field.The District 14-3A D-II win gives the Panthers a sweeter taste than they’re used to.
“It was good for the seniors, even though there’s only four of them. They were looking down a barrel of a tough season, but they stuck with it and it was good for them to see the fruits of their labor,” Danbury head football coach Trey Herrmann said.
Trying to use everything to his advantage, Herrmann used previous experiences with pre-game as a weapon.
“One of the things that I noticed during pregame, any time a team is coming off a bye week they can be a bit sluggish and I thought we might have the upper hand there,” Herrmann said. “We wanted to stay aggressive early. We took the ball off the (coin) flip and got to midfield and got into one of our punt gates, and were able to execute a fake off of that, which gave us a bit of momentum.”
Danbury took a 20-6 first quarter lead, which meant they scored about as four less points as they had scored all season coming in.
“Defensively, we were playing good early, so then once we got up by two scores we went to our flea-flicker play and scored quickly on that, which gave us a nice cushion and just stayed aggressive as the game went on,” Herrmann said.
Being able to show off some of those trick plays was a good thing for the Panthers.
“Sometimes a spark like that is good, and we were in need of a shot like that, which kind of helped get us going,” he said.
The joyous occasion after the game was somewhat different for Danbury’s seniors and young football team.
“They were excited; they had been about as frustrated as the coaches in the office as well,” Herrmann said. “They understand it is a process and they are a young team, but it felt a heck of a whole lot better than the other thing does.”
Danbury held the Bloomington offense to just three yards on the ground to go with 94 passing yards.
“Our D-line did a great job and in most of our previous games we had stunted and pressured a bit, but in this game collectively as a unit they just played base defense the whole game,” Herrmann said. “James White, who is our leader of the front seven as our inside linebacker, he was all over the place and just did a fantastic job for us. Secondary did well, and we put Hayden Martin on their best receiver and held him to one catch all night. He did a great job of just mirroring him wherever he went on the field.”
The Panther defense had three interceptions to go with a fumble recovery.
Offensively, sophomore Cooper Lynch ran the ball well, Herrmann said, and wide receiver Brett Neubauer had some good catches. Danbury scored in every quarter against the Bobcats.
“This team has been working hard, and to see some reward go to them is good,” Herrmann said. “I mean we’ve had some close ones and there have been two games where we’ve been out of it. But it was nice to get everything together and be able to finish off with a win.”
Now the Panthers will get a bit of rest with their bye week coming up. Next, Danbury will face district leader East Bernard at home Nov. 1.
“We are going to start the bye week by reintroducing some fundamental things, because what we are about to see is a team that relies heavily on that,” Herrmann said of East Bernard. “They aren’t going to change anything, they are going to be consistent and play their game.”
