CLUTE — A defensive effort in the second and third quarters by the Brazoswood Lady Bucs was enough to propel them to a 64-33 victory over visiting the Fort Bend Austin Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday at the Performance Gym.
Only two points were allowed by the Lady Buc defense in eight minutes of the second and third quarters against Fort Bend Austin as they expanded their lead to 27 points.
“We talked at halftime about keeping the ball in front of us and making them take tougher shots and we were able to do much better in the second half.” Brazoswood coach Douglas Watson said.
The Lady Bucs went into halftime with a healthy lead, but were certainly not in the clear. Up 41-22, it was a 10 point quarter which included seven points from Nataly Segler, who finished with a game high 28. It was the defensive effort by Brazoswood as Austin only had two turnovers, but had trouble making shots as the Lady Bucs contested every attempt.
Brazoswood’s outside shooting was on with Segler, connecting on eight 3’s as point guard Jamia Ecby pushed the ball up the court. Ecby also found Christina Bolton in the early going on the left wing for her own 3-pointer. The Lady Bucs first six baskets were from outside the arc with Segler hitting four and Bolton getting two.
Right before halftime with time winding down, Bolton got an open look from the top of the key, but her shot hit back rim and bounced long. Bolton was able to track the ball down and pass it to Ecby who heaved it from deep as time expired and the shot fell through at the buzzer.
“We try to take what the defense gives us and tonight it was the 3-ball,” Watson said. “They did a great job of shot making... I tell the girls that it could be anyone on any night making the plays. Tonight it was Nataly (Segler) and Twigg (Bolton), but it could be anyone.”
Brazoswood was 9-of-10 from beyond the arc in the first half but only 4-of-10 in the second half. Bolton finished with 11 points while the Lady Dogs were led by Gabby Johnson with 18 points.
The Lady Bucs (1-1) will host Texas City on Friday.
