PHYSICALS
Physicals are a must for every student-athlete as required by the University Interscholastic League. Screenings are available at West Columbia Health Clinic, 668 West Brazos Ave, West Columbia. For information, call 979-345-2525.
VOLLEYBALL TRYOUTS
Brazoswood High School volleyball will have tryouts for all volleyball players 7:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday. In the afternoon session from noon to 2:30 p.m., all upperclassmen will continue those tryouts followed by freshmen tryouts from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
On Friday those tryouts continue from 7:30 to 10 a.m. and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for freshmen only. Upperclassmen will also have tryouts as well from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.