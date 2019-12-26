Hoops action returns this weekend with the 47th Annual Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic, that starts Friday at both Brazoswood and Brazosport High School gyms.
A couple of local squads involved in the action are the Angleton Wildcats (4-11 overall) and Columbia Roughnecks (9-5), with both looking to put together victories in the two-day boys tournament.
The Wildcats are essentially a new team this season after graduating 13 seniors from the 2018-19 squad. Inexperience has hurt the Wildcats.
“I am looking to progress the way we are. We are playing well right now, but we just can’t seem to finish a game,” second-year head coach Thomas Josey said. “So I am looking for them to continue shooting the ball well, and it seems like they have finally gotten comfortable with the offense and with some defensive assignments. As long as they can understand what we want, we are looking forward to the tournament.”
Angleton will face off against Houston Chavez in the opening round at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Gym 2 at Brazoswood High School.
“We saw Chavez in an earlier tournament, and they are much like us, an up-and-down kind of team,” Josey said. “Last year we played New Braunfels in this tournament and we know they are a good team, so we could face them in the second round if we take care of Chavez. The New Braunfels loss was the only one of the tournament.”
Angleton beat Shertz-Clemens (59-44) to win the silver bracket last year.
With lone senior returner Garrett Patton in the mix, Josey wants to speed up his team’s growth on the court.
“Mostly what’s happened to us at the end of games is, instead of them relying on their teammates, they’ve tried to take care of it themselves,” Josey said. “Especially the older guys, they need to put more trust in the young guys so they can help them out more instead of putting all of the weight on themselves.”
The Wildcats’ last appearance in the championship round was in 2001, when they beat Columbia (69-64) in the finals.
“We started off district play with Shadow Creek, Hightower and Manvel, and they are the top three teams in district and ranked in the top 20,” Josey said. “We just need to keep progressing and just keep working.”
COLUMBIA
Another basketball squad that is still trying to put things together are the Roughnecks, who have a mix of experience and youth.
The Roughnecks came in second at the Livingston Invitational Tournament, dropping a 64-62 championship game to Coldsprings-Oakhurst.
“Ever since the Needville tournament we’ve gotten better,” Columbia head coach Henry Valladares said. “We are still hoping to peak around district, and as for what’s led up to now, we’ve played some tough games. The second place that we got in Livingston was a good one for us losing to a No. 7-ranked Coldsprings team. I think we are finding ourselves more on offense, and defensively we are continuing to improve with communication, rotations and helping each other out.”
Senior Cameron Ward leads the Roughnecks, along with Zade Stroman, Sultan Abdullah and Jamaurion Woodard.
“Jamaurion started at the point as a sophomore last year but tailed off toward the end,” Valladares said. “But this year he is one of our better defenders and has had some big games so far. His shot is coming along, and from last year, he’s probably improved the most.
“Shamar Johnson didn’t play much last year because of injuries, but this year has been a solid contributor defensively and hitting his open jumpers. They are rounding into form as we move forward, but we do have some pieces that are going to help us out.”
Columbia opens the tournament at 9 a.m. Friday against defending champion Texas City.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.