ANGLETON — Head football coach Jason Brittain has been with the Angleton program for nine years now, and he’s never seen his Wildcats back down from a challenge.
The will face a formidable one to open district play Friday when the Alvin Shadow Creek Sharks come to Wildcat Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.
“Our kids will always step up to the challenge,” Brittain said. “There’s no doubt in my mind they’ll play some tough football and they won’t back down from a challenge.”
Both teams are unbeaten as the enter District 10-5A D-1 play.
The 2-0 Wildcats, who had an unscheduled week off last Friday because of flooding, are led by tailback Jordan Jones, who has 334 yards on 26 carries and four touchdowns. Angleton dominates on the ground, averaging a district-best 351 yards a contest, because of a disciplined offensive line anchored by Josh Mulcare and Armand Dudley.
That ground attack will face an immovable force in the Snarks, whose defense has allowed just 1 rushing yard in three games. Shadow Creek’s has Louisiana State commit Alec Bryant, Texas commit Xavion Alford and multiple players committed to Kansas State.
Despite that stout defense, Angleton is not going to get away from what makes its offense successful.
“They’ve returned their whole front seven from last season and we know both defensive ends are talented, as well as a linebacker going to Kansas State and a safety going to Texas,” Brittain said. “That doesn’t mean we’re going to try and do something different and go away from what we’ve been doing.”
Angleton will look to quarterback Justus Mayon to make the plays necessary to soften up the Shadow Creek defense. Mason has thrown for 234 yards and three touchdowns, completing 68 percent of his passes.
“We have to be able to throw and run the football, but not just 50-50. We have to be able to do things when they’re necessary,” Brittain said.
The Wildcat defense will have its hands full, too.
Shark quarterback Kyron Drones has thrown for 649 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 136 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Receiver Seth Jones has been his top target, with 12 catches for 233 yards and five touchdowns.
The Wildcats lost to the Sharks last year on the road, 35-14, in the teams’ only previous meeting.
Brittain wants his team to look at Friday’s showdown as just another game.
“They can’t look at it as if it’s a big football game,” Brittain said. “We got to keep it cool and not think about all the hype. All district games count the same.”
