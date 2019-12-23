WEST COLUMBIA — A new year is around the corner, and the Lady Roughnecks are slated to continue nonconference play as they look to build the drive to win the District 24-4A title.
“I’ve been impressed with how we play from start to finish,” Columbia head coach Brett Nidey said. “They played with a no-quit mentality, even when we lose.”
The Lady Roughnecks (9-6) score 43.7 points per game and only give up 35.7, having held five of their opponents to fewer than 30 points.
Columbia is led by seniors Kirsten Bragg, Jamoryai Butler and Jada Rhoades. Bragg and Butler lead the team with 15.9 and 13.1 points per game, respectively. Rhoades has been someone who has played her part on the offensive and defensive end for the Lady ‘Necks, being another leader her team needs.
“We knew we would have to get a lot of our scoring from Kirsten and Jamoryai. They’ve been our starters since they were freshman,” he said. “They been great for us, and Jada has really stepped up for us lately scoring this season.”
The Lady Roughnecks were on a three-game skid entering the winter break, which shows there will have to be improvement in the second half of the season if they want to secure their goals.
Columbia’s press defense has been its bread and butter all season, but the unintended consequences of that press has held Columbia back in some games.
“I love the fact we’re able to press, but we need to not get cheap fouls and get into foul trouble,” Nidey said. “It’s all about staying out of foul trouble.”
The Lady ’Necks continue their season taking on the Tidehaven Lady Eagles at 12:15 p.m. Jan. 2 at Tidehaven High School gymnasium. They open district play Jan. 10 against Brazosport.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.