ANGLETON — It has been a long season for the Angleton Wildcat baseball team, and it continued on the first day of the Southern Brazoria County Baseball Tournament on Thursday at home.
Facing off against Houston Westside, the Wildcats continued showing their inexperience on the field in a 10-5 loss to the Wolves.
Tied 5-5 after five innings of play, Angleton’s offense went cold as Westside kept its bats hot by scoring five runs in the sixth to seal the game.
Angleton produced a good start by taking a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. A single from leadoff hitter Matthew Uribe to left field got things going for his team. With one out, the Wildcats took advantage of multiple walks by the Wolves’ starting pitcher Zac Schneider as Angleton designated hitter Joe Sanchez and starting pitcher Braydon Tate loaded the bases.
Schneider continued his tough start by walking Josh Delarosa to bring in a run as he went to first base on a full count. With the bases still loaded, Justus Mayon singled to bring in Sanchez and then a wild pitch scored Tate for the early 3-0 lead.
Westside, however, answered the bell in the top of the second by scoring three runs off a hit and an error. Tate issued a walk to Gunner Thompson and a single to Hector Rodriguez to have runners on the corners. Wolf Jeremy Matlock then grounded a 1-1 count to the second baseman, who failed to secure the ball as Thompson scored, 3-1.
Tate then hit Luis Ortiz to load the bases on consecutive sacrifice flies to the outfield tied the game, 3-3.
In the third, Westside took its first lead of the game, 4-3, on a double by Rodriguez.
But the Wildcats fought back and retook the lead in the bottom half of the third. A single by Delarosa up the middle got another Wildcat runner on base with one out and
Noah Crowell came through for the Wildcats with a double to the right field wall to score and tie the game, 4-4. A passed ball got Crowell to third and eventually another passed ball scored him for the lead, 5-4.
Their lead didn’t last long as the Wolves knotted it up in the top of the fourth.
Westside (6-0-1) again got things going early in the top of the sixth by placing its first two batters on base off an infield hit and a hit by pitch. Wildcat relief pitcher Chris Garza took over on the mound, but was greeted by a RBI single down the third base line from Ty Murray for the go-ahead run a 6-5 lead. The Wolves proceeded to score four more runs as two Angleton errors helped score three of those runs.
Angleton fall to 1-7 on the season. They will play at Brazosport today at 7 p.m. to continue the SBC Tournament.
