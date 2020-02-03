GIRLS SOCCER
The Columbia Lady ’Necks handed the visiting Wharton Lady Tigers a 9-0 beat down Saturday at Griggs Field in District 24-4A play on Saturday morning.
Sophomore Tori Aucoin scored her second consecutive hat trick with three goals and two assists against Wharton.
Also scoring were Kaitlyn Prihoda with two goals and an assist; Kendall McNett with two goals, assist; Nevaeh Martinez with a goal and two assists and Haelie Sisson added a goal. Kirsten Bragg and Katelyn Hanson each had an assist as well.
Columbia (2-0-0 district, 9-2-1 overall) will head to Bay City today to continue district play.
BOYS SOCCER
Bucs take another tie
In its second District 23-6A match, the Brazoswood Buccaneers drew another tie, this time 2-2 against visiting Alief Taylor on Friday at Slade Field.
The Bucs opened the scoring in the first five minutes when Stefano Angheben received a pass from Davyn Samuels and chipped it over the goalkeeper.
In the second half with 17 minutes left on the clock, Cameron Whipple won a loose ball and played it to Jesus Guel, who was able to blast it into the back of the net.
Brazoswood (0-0-2 district, 5-5-2) will have a match at Pearland Dawson Wednesday.
In sub-varsity action for the Buccaneers, the JV tied Alief Taylor 0-0.
Goalkeeper Preston Huitt led the team in the shutout along with standouts, Fabian Tijerina, Connor Holt, Marco Frias and Riley Kuhlman.
’Necks go down to Tigers: Playing a District 24-4A match at Griggs Field on Saturday, the Columbia Roughnecks were edged out by Wharton, 2-1.
Columbia’s Koby Herrera scored the lone goal for the Roughnecks and Andres Mata had the assist.
The Roughnecks (1-1-0, 9-5-0) will play at Bay City today.
Bulldogs drop match in second half: The Sweeny Bulldog junior varsity lost to Brazosport JV on Thursday, 1-0.
On the road at Hopper Field, the match went back-and-forth ending up 0-0 after 40 minutes of play.
With time running down in the second half, the Exporters got one past goalkeeper Xavier Garza for the victory.
Sweeny defenders who played well were Oscar Ortiz, Joshua Thomas, Blane Hall and Mathew Garthman.
Next up for the Bulldogs will be the Columbia Roughnecks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lady Ships get playoff berth
With a secured playoff spot, the Brazosport Lady Ships continued their perfect run in District 24-4A taking care of Sweeny on Friday, 60-53.
Now at 6-0 in district play and 19-8 overall the Lady Ships were led by senior Simone Fuller with 18 points and eight rebounds. Also scoring in double digits were Aja Gore with a double/double 11 points, 12 rebounds; sophomore, Janiaya Johnson, 10 points, five assists; Mikaya Burton 10 points, five steals.
Brazosport will host La Marque on Tuesday at E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym.
Lady Buc JV beats Lions: The Brazoswood Lady Buc junior varsity squad went up against Alief Taylor on Friday at the Performance Gym and came away with a 31-24 district win.
Trailing for a majority of the game, the Lady Bucs made their come back in the final quarter. Aaliyah Wiley led Brazoswood with 12 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bucs beat Lions
Brazoswood got its second District 23-6A win after coming from behind on Alief Taylor on Friday on the road, 57-54.
Junior Jake Simpson led the Bucs with 19 points, seven rebounds and Vontroy Malone scored 12 with eight rebounds.
The Bucs (2-7, 7-20) will play at Pearland Dawson on Tuesday.
Ships win at home: The Brazosport Exporters got a big District 24-4A victory after taking care of Sweeny at home on Friday, 74-41.
Ships’ Hayden McDaniel led them in scoring with 15 points; Rayleen Bell scored 10; Kevin Davis added eight points as well.
Senior Trey Fields led the Bulldogs with 24 points, 11 rebounds.
Sweeny (1-3, 9-11) will host La Marque on Tuesday with Brazosport (2-2, 9-10) traveling to La Marque on Friday.
GOLF
’Necks take first
Columbia took home first place in the Sweeny Invitational last Wednesday at The Wilderness in a tournament with 10 teams in the mix.
As at team the Lady ’Necks finished with a 418 led by Claire Kondra 102, Allie Damborski 103, Ally Lane 105, Brinley Hardwick 108 and Alexis Presley 112. Kondra was sixth overall in individuals with Damborski seventh and Lane eighth.
Angleton finished third overall with 447 led by Alexa Patterson’s 94, Kaylynn Ortiz 96, Laynee Echols 123, Mykah Frost 134 and Kennedy O’Leary 134. Patterson was second overall with Ortiz fourth in the individual standings.
Also locally were the Lady Dogs as they wound up ninth overall with 527.
Playing for Sweeny were Anna Behan 127, Maggie Heinroth 129, Katie Bible 139, Emily Behan 132 and Gracie Bible 140.
