FINAL STANDINGS
ADULT DIVISION
INSHORE
CROAKER
1 Derrick Jones 1.7
2 James Malone 1.1
3 Jacob Comer 0.88
GAR
1 Trevor McMahan 160.5
2 Larry Collins 139.5
3 Dylan Bell 95.5
DRUM
1 Jonathon Williams 15.35
2 Johnathan Williams 14.65
3 Roger Bates 14.02
RED FISH
1 Ted Broadus 10.12
2 Darrell Mueck 9.34
3 Hope Andrus 9.03
FLOUNDER (Gigged)
1 Lloyd Langlinais (Record) 8.28
2 Mark Maroul 6.57
3 Enrique Isais 4.36
SAND TROUT
1 James Malone 1.49
2 Derrick Jones 1.37
3 Wade Shelton 1.3
FLOUNDER (H&L)
1 Tim Walden 4.32
2 Brady Byra 4.27
3 Gaynell Austin 3.68
SHEEPSHEAD
1 Paul Badgett 6.44
2 Nathan Hudgeons 6.35
3 Glenda Badgett 5.82
GAFFTOP
1 Thomas Bailey 5.67
2 Thomas Bailey 5.61
3 Thomas Bailey 5.45
SPECKLED TROUT
1 Allen Hill 7.57
2 Hope Andrus 7.53
3 Allen Hill 7.11
ADULT OFFSHORE
BARRACUDA
1 Matthew Everitt 34
2 Drew Psencik 29
3 Keith Stuckey 23.5
KING MACKEREL
1 Steven Janczak 37
2 Tracie Howell 36.5
3 Tracie Howell 28.5
BLACK FIN TUNA
1 Tyler Önce 24.5
2 Vince Cannon 23. 1/2
3 Drew Psencik 21. 1/2
LING
1 Ned Barron 30 1/2
2 Jack Lebato 25
3 Teague Mize 22 1/2
BONITA
1 Jack Lebato 11
2 Robert Shoiar 9
3 Rebecca Butler 8.85
RED SNAPPER
1 Tyler Önce 25
2 Granger Gardner 22
3 James Rogers 21 1/2
CREVALLE JACK
1 Clint Auer 27.5
2 Danielle Auer 21.01
3 Justin Stanley 21
SPANISH MACKEREL
1 Keith Stuckey 2.66
2 Kyle Viereck 1.661
3 Gary Nelson 1.66
DOLPHIN FISH
1 Shane Smith 21 1/2
2 Jack Lebato 20.51
3 Ryan Sullivan 20.5
WAHOO
1 Terrie Caldwell 38
2 Ryan Sullivan 37
3 Kyle Viereck 35 1/2
GROUPER FAMILY
1 Brendan Brimage 209.5
2 Chris Fisher 83.5
3 Joe Schiller 63
YELLOW FIN TUNA
1 Austin Sobieski 33.5.
2 Austin Sobieski 27.5
3 Ned Baron 23
JUVENILE DIVISION
INSHORE
CROAKER
1 Chase Janke 0.81
2 Fisher Nicar 0.772
3 Fisher Nicar 0.771
GAR
1 Zane Fugler 126
2 Zane Fugler 62
3 Zane Fugler 58 1/2
DRUM
1 Ethan Molyneaux 13.43
2 Hailey Sandridge 12.48
3 Parker Molyneaux 10.15
RED FISH
1 Jaxx Broussard 9.18
2 Jaxx Broussard 8.29
3 Jaxx Broussard 8.03
FLOUNDER (Gigged)
1 Hunter Henderson 4.94
2 Kane Isais 3.88
3 Hunter Henderson 3.21
SAND TROUT
1 Charlie Shelton 1.38
2 Ethan Moyineaux 1.28
3 Gage Patschke 0.89
FLOUNDER (H&L)
1 Tanner White (Record) 6.56
2 Reid Dusek 5
3 Tboone Byra 2.68
SHEEPSHEAD
1 Ryleigh Hendrix 5.03
2 Hailey Sandridge 4.73
3 Ryleigh Hendrix 4.4
GAFFTOP
1 Noah Austin 5.57
2 Ryleigh Hendrix 5.26
3 Noah Austin 5.06
SPECKLED TROUT
1 Reid Dusek 7.27
2 Thomas Gully 6.52
3 Noah Austin 5.56
JUVENILE OFFSHORE
BARRACUDA
1 Hope Pierce 26
2 Victoria Atkins 21 1/2
3 Gage Patschke 20 1/2
KING MACKEREL
1 Victoria Atkins 31 1/2
2 Nolan Mize 29
3 Nolan Mize 27
BONITA
None entered
LING
1 Jackson Ward 31 1/2
2 Reid Dusek 21 1/2
3 Jacob Lebato 19 1/2
CREVALLE JACK
1 Reid Dusek 28
RED SNAPPER
1 Victoria Atkins 21
2 Kaine Isais 20
3 Kaine Isais 16 1/2
DOLPHIN FISH
1 Hope Pierce 17
2 Jonathan Sullivan 2.73
3 Jacob Lebato 2.49
SPANISH MACKEREL
1 Jackson Ward 0.83
Non-Grand Prize
Largest Crab
Dora Ballin 0.96
Largest Live Shell
Kaylee Srubar 0.16
Largest Hardhead
Phil Kubala 1.98
