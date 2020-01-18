SWEENY — A poor shooting night proved to be too much for the Sweeny Lady Bulldogs to overcome as they fell Friday night to visiting La Marque, 38-28.
The Lady Bulldogs shot hit just 11 of 64 shots from the field for 17.2 percent.
“We’ve definitely got some things to work on. We defended well though against a team with a lot of athletes, and I’m happy with that,” Sweeny head coach Janae Whiteside said.
Despite Sweeny’s poor shooting, it managed to keep the game close and trailed by just four points at intermission, 22-18. The Lady Cougars put together a 6-0 run to start the third period and build some distance the Lady Bulldogs could make up.
C’rystal Curry led the run with a three from the right wing and a free throw to make the lead 10. Sweeny would allow just four points the rest of the period, but didn’t put up any of its own points until Skylar Bess hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with 30 seconds remaining.
La Marque (6-15 overall, 2-1 in District 24-4A) led 32-21 at the end of the third and held serve the rest of the way.
A slow start to the game saw Sweeny take a 3-2 lead, but a three and then steal and lay-up by La Marque’s Iyana Moore forced a timeout. The break helped as the Lady Bulldogs knotted the contest at nine after Aleica King made two free throws.
Breyana Davis gave La Marque the lead again, prompting a second timeout. Down 12-9 with 30 seconds left, Asha Strauther got ahead of the Lady Cougar defense for a fast-break layup to bring the game within one, but a buzzer-beater put La Marque ahead 14-11 after the opening period.
Three minutes into the second quarter, La Marque took a timeout up 14-13. A layup by Sweeny’s Anna Green layup produced the only points scored up to then, but a pair of second-chance scores built the Lady Cougar lead to 20-13.
Bess, who finished with nine points, went on a 5-0 run herself to get Sweeny within two as she hit a three from the left wing with 2:26 left in the half and then a baseline jumper the next possession to bring it to 20-18.
Still looking for its first district win, Sweeny (7-14, 0-2) next plays Tuesday at Bay City.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.