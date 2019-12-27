SWEENY — The Sweeny Bulldog basketball break is over and they’re ready to get back on track and secure wins at the Blackcat Tournament in Bay City starting today.
Sweeny (10-5) take the court against the Hitchcock Bulldogs (5-6) at 9:30 a.m. today at Bay City High School.
“I’m hoping we get back to where we were when we were playing well,” Sweeny head coach Robert Cash said. “We didn’t play too well in the last week of playing and we have to change that. This is the worst time for basketball because players can get unfocused before the holidays.”
In Pool B along with Hitchcock, Katy Paetow and the Bulldogs have already beaten the Indians from Santa Fe this season. The Panthers from Paetow (6-6) are a Class 5A program as are the Indians (3-11).
“We’re trying to change the culture here. We have a young and inexperienced team right now,” Cash said. “Hopefully the time has helped them get refreshed and motivated to be back and play good basketball.”
With his team above .500 midway through the season, it’s a good sign that the change in culture is a positive one so far. With youth and inexperience comes inconsistency in games, but that doesn’t mean Cash thinks his squad isn’t up to the challenge.
The Bulldogs will also face off against Santa Fe at 6:30 p.m. and finish up Pool B play at 9:30 a.m. Saturday versus Katy Paetow.
“Basketball is one of those games with a lot of ups and downs,” he said. “Hopefully we have more ups than downs when we come back.”
Sweeny is led by senior forward, Bryan Soistman, who averages 14 points and 12 rebounds per game.
Championship is slated for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff on Saturday.
