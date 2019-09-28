ANGLETON
At times, it just didn’t seem fair, but in Friday Night Lights, it isn’t how good a team is, its how their talent is displayed.
The Alvin Shadow Creek Sharks displayed everything they had in a convincing, 42-14, District 10-5A D-I victory Friday night against the Angleton Wildcats at Wildcat Stadium.
It really didn’t matter what the Wildcats (0-1, 2-1) tried, the Sharks (1-0, 5-0) had more answers.
“This was a big win for us tonight, but we had to overcome a lot and I am just happy to get out of here with a win,” Alvin Shadow Creek coach Brad Butler said.
Shadow Creek took advantage of four turnovers by the home team — two interceptions and two fumbles — to jump out quickly and lead 28-0 at halftime. Angleton regrouped and made things interesting in the third quarter.
After twice stopping the Shark offense and an exchange of fumbles, the Wildcats wound up with the ball at the Shark 6-yard line with 2:22 left in the third. It took Jordan Jones an outside skip to the left to beat every Shark to the end zone and get the Wildcats on the board, 28-7.
The Wildcat defense came up with another big stop, sacking junior quarterback Kryon Drones for a 12-yard loss and forcing a punt that set up Angleton at midfield.
On first down, quarterback Justus Mayon found tight end Garrett Patton for a 26-yard gain. Four plays later, behind the power of his entire backfield and offensive line, Mayon took the ball in from the two-yard line to make it 28-14 with 11:09 left in the game.
“We ran a whole lot of things at them in the first half, and testament to them they picked up a lot of those things that we did defensively,” Angleton coach Jason Brittain said. “So we made a couple of adjustments where we could free some guys and it worked in the third quarter. … Our offense kept pounding the ball and wore them down and they started moving the ball in the third quarter and got ourselves back in the game.”
Shadow Creek ran the Wildcats right back out of it.
The Sharks put together a seven-play, 75-yard drive capped by running back Jay’Veon Bell’s 7-yard score in which he broke two tackles to rebuild the advantage to 21 points.
After Angleton went three and out on its next series, Drones and company put it away.
Shadow Creek started at the 50 and Drones completed a pass for 38 yards to Greg Hancock. The quarterback then used his legs, faking out a defender at the 10 and breaking through a couple of more tacklers into the end zone.
“He is highly talented; he is a physical specimen,” Brittain said. “He can run, he can throw, he can see everything and he was very tough on us tonight.”
Drones was 11-for-23 for 203 passing yards, adding another 44 on the ground.
If Angleton had a do-over, it would replay the first quarter.
Shadow Creek opened the game with a six-play, 82-yard drive to lead 7-0 with 9:34 left in the quarter.
They got another opportunity when Mayon dropped a snap on first down at Angleton’s own 48-yard line, with the Sharks’ C.J. Brown recovering. Drones found Hancock on a 5-yard score shortly after and it was 14-0..
While the Wildcats gained yards with their run game, the pass game let them down. Facing a second and seven at their own 41, Mayon threw right at Shadow Creek’s Jaylen Lane to set up the Sharks in Angleton territory.
Drones found C.J. Guidry on a slant for 34 yards to make it 21-0 with 1:36 left in the first period.
“First half wasn’t great, obviously,” Brittain said. “Field position killed us, turnovers killed us, but I told the kids at halftime that we had to come out and play our brand of football. I told them that we have to look at it as 0-0 and come out and fight, fight and do the things that we have to do. We have to cut out those mistakes and they did that.”
Angleton had just one turnover in the second half to finish with five against a Shark squad that doesn’t need any help.
“Our kids were not going to give up and going into the fourth quarter we were down by 14 and a chance to make it a seven point game, but it didn’t work out that way tonight,” Brittain said. “But they will keep fighting and one day maybe if they find themselves in that same position, they know they can get themselves back into it.”
The Wildcats will be back in district playt on a short week when they head to Fort Bend Hightower on Thursday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.