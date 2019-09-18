Never in his wildest dreams did Justin Warner ever imagine his football career winding up like it has.
A long snapper since he first started fooling around with specialized position back in his freshman year of high school, the former Angleton Wildcat will finish his college career at Texas State this year with a possibility of continuing after that.
“So coach (Ryan) Roark had told me that I was a pretty good high school offensive tackle, but that probably I was not going to be a college offensive tackle,” Warner said. “He said if I really wanted to go to college and play, to stick with the long snapping. He told me to just get better and keep perfecting it.”
Roark was his high school football coach.
A preferred walk-on with offers from the University of North Texas, Kansas University and Southeast Louisiana, Warner wound up in San Marcos in the fall of 2016.
“I had some scholarship money that was going to help me for the first year, and then I was banking on getting a scholarship,” Warner said.
As a walk-on, Warner started snapping full time by the sixth game in his freshman year after the starting snapper broke his shoulder.
Mostly snapping on field goals and punts, Warner remembers his first official snap in college.
“That first game that I played in was against Louisiana Monroe, and they have a rowdy student section,” he said. “So they are all yelling at you, which is quite an experience, but then we scored on a long play and it was my turn, and I don’t remember anything. I thought I had blacked out, but it just happened so fast. All I remember was when I was coming off the field, everyone was giving me high-fives and I just realized that I had just played my first play in college. It was pretty cool. I think I just had a lot of adrenaline, I guess.”
Warner has continued as the long snapper for the Bobcats since that time, but it was after his sophomore season when he experienced something else.
“So me and one other guy, we were preferred walk-ons so that following spring, our coach told us to keep doing what we were doing and that there might be a scholarship for us in fall camp in August,” Warner said. “He told me not to take any classes in the summer, so I wouldn’t have to pay for anything. When I got to fall camp, he called me into his office and just told me to call my mom and tell her that I was on full scholarship. It was a very cool moment — to call my mom and tell her that the rest of my college was going to be paid for.”
While playing for the Wildcats, Warner had gone to a few snapping camps. After his sophomore season at Texas State, he was invited to some camps as well.
“One of the things that I learned from those camps was to finish with your hands, which they meant to be to visualize your target, which is kind of crazy because you are snapping to a guy who is 14 yards behind you,” Warner said. “It’s made me better by just going through those motions over and over in how I wanted the ball to come out of my hands.”
To start the 2019 season, Warner and his Texas State teammates were met by a raucous Texas A&M crowd.
“Just by coming out of the tunnel, there are 98,000 people and I had a lot of friends from high school there who were taking pictures, and there to see me just being out there on fourth downs,” Warner said. “So my first snap of this season, we have a freshman punter and they brought the house. They went right through the A gap, and I am just flying backwards trying to do something so that no one will get to our punter.”
Since the Angleton Wildcat days, Warner thinks he’s taken more than 1,000 long snaps. Quite a number for a someone who never thought he’d wind up as a long snapper.
Warner is scheduled to graduate college next spring with a health and fitness degree. At some point, he’d like to coach football somewhere.
But there is also the possibility of playing at the next level.
“I’ve thought about it a lot, but for that to happen I need to take care of what I am doing right now,” Warner said. “I am just trying to enjoy the moment because this is my last season. So I am just trying to take it in.”
