FREEPORT — In place for almost six months since getting hired back in February, Mark Kanipes and the Brazosport Exporters are going through their first training camp together.
A defensive coordinator through his previous stops in different places, Kanipes is worried about one thing.
“Our biggest question will be that we haven’t been in pads yet, so we’ve yet to see them hit,” Kanipes said. “So we are concerned about how physical we are going to be. I just want to see us once the pads are on and they start bumping into each other. That is my biggest concern.”
Saturday will be the first day high schools are allowed to be in full pads and start contact.
Kanipes was pleased with the way the offseason went since he arrived, especially the summer session.
“So far in these first three days it’s going good,” he said. “Most of the ones that worked out this past summer, they are here in shape.”
With the movement of Kanipes, that means some new assistant coaches have also come in to take up some positions.
“My assistant head coach is offensive line coach (Jess Golightly) and we’ve been together for a long time and we even played college football together,” Kanipes said. “He does a great job with the offensive line which is an extremely important position. Not much is going to work if that line isn’t blocking. Both of my coordinators (TJ Heidt offensive/Richard Davis defensive) were with me at Santa Fe and both are smart and do a good job. The guys that I kept are doing a great job and I am happy they decided to stay; coach (Robert) Jones, (Kody) Smith, (Brock) Owens, (Nathan) Potts and (Ronnie) Pena. I brought my son (Zach Kanipes) who played for me at Pearland and coached at Elkins last year.
“The guys I got to keep do a heck of a job. It is nice to know that you brought in some guys who know your system and your philosophy.”
Brazosport is working toward an Aug. 16 scrimmage against La Marque at Hopper Field and will also host Wharton on Aug. 23.
The Ships will open Kanipes’ first season at the helm Aug. 30 at Hopper Field against Hitchcock.
“We have some open positions especially on the defensive line and secondary one or two spots,” Kanipes said. “At quarterback we have up to three battling for that spot. So it will be interesting to see how they react when the heat is on.
“It will all come down to how physical we can be and what kind of energy level we can play at. It will be our job to put the right pieces in the right places so that it can give us the best chance to win. And that is what we are evaluating right now.”
