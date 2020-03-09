Danbury baseball had more than its fair share of achievements over the weekend, and they couldn’t have come at a better time.
Panther head coach Rusty Sample earned his 100th win as a head coach in the Panther Prowl Tournament against La Marque on Thursday. The hosts also won the tournament Saturday by beating Bay City, 13-3.
“It was good. I’m glad I got rid of that early so I didn’t have to stress over that when district started,” Sample said. “A lot of relief to get it over with. They tried to give me an ice bath after it was over and had a ball signed for me once I got into the dugout after the game. It was special.”
The win scratched a milestone off Sample’s bucket list as a head coach, but how the players responded to win the tournament was the thing that stood out to Sample the most.
“It’s something I haven’t seen since I’ve been at Danbury. We lost the first game against Bay City and the kids came back and were excited to play them again,” Sample said. “It was almost like they were a little pissed off we got beat and they said, ‘It’s 7 o’clock, we’re going to beat them,’ and that’s the first time I’ve seen that. That was a pleasant surprise.”
Now that he’s accomplished his 100th win, he has another goal in mind that has nothing to do with wins and losses. That’s make it to the playoffs and advance to the third round, something he’s never done as a head coach.
“I want to make a deep playoff run. I could care less about the wins and losses to be honest,” he said. “I’ve been to the third round a couple times as an assistant, but as a head coach the second round is as far as I’ve been. I want third round or beyond, that’s my next goal.”
Sample has been the head coach for the Danbury Panthers since 2018 and has made the playoffs once.
He was the head coach at Cypress Creek beforehand.
