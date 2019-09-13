ANGLETON — To make it part of the pageantry of Friday nights, inflatable tunnels come in all shapes, colors and designs nowadays.
In Southern Brazoria County, the Buccaneers, Wildcats, Exporters, Roughnecks, Bulldogs and Panthers all have their different versions that they use during the season.
Along with each team having one of these inflatables, there is also the responsibility of hauling and setting it up during the season.
In Angleton that duty has rested in the hands of Ryan Olivier for the past 4 1/2 seasons.
“So I am a dad, and I had a kid who started three years on varsity and have another one on varsity this year, and the third one will be on varsity in a year or two,” Olivier said. “So being a dad, I got roped in and did it. My youth paster got involved because much of the team goes to our church, and so we love doing things for the kids. My last kid will graduate in three years, but I probably will not give it up.”
In 2017 the Wildcats made a drastic change to their inflatable by getting a bigger one.
“When we took it over, it was just a single unit inflatable with a tunnel and a Wildcat in front of it,” Olivier said. “We could handle that one with three or four guys. The inflatable we have today is actually two units, and the smaller unit is equivalent to the first inflatable we had. The new big wall unit is 27 foot tall and is just like the one at Columbia. It weighs hundreds of pounds, and it takes about eight to 10 guys to man it along with doing the smoke and everything else that we do on Friday night.”
The monstrosity is an especially tough chore to handle on windy days.
“It’s not supposed to be up when it’s more than 15 mph winds, but we’ve had it up in over 25 mph winds, but it takes a bunch of guys to hold onto it with a bunch of sandbags,” Olivier said. “But once we realize that we cannot hold it, we will collapse it. Luckily, we’ve been able to use it in every game that we’ve done, and we do live in a windy area. So we’ve been blessed.”
A pastor at Triumph Church in Angleton, Olivier has also been quite lucky with his helpers year in and year out.
“Every week we grab volunteers to help us out, but like my youth pastor, Sam Beasley, will find some help for us as well,” he said. “Plus we’ve had some who on a consistent basis have been there like Kevin Lemons, whose son graduated last year. This year Daniel Mayon, whose son is our quarterback, and Joe Rodriguez, whose son is our linebacker, will be here this season. Mainly I try to select dads, so they can get to experience watching their sons running through the tunnel.”
Olivier doesn’t mind road trips, especially when the playoffs roll around.
“It is fun, because the Wildcats have gone two or three rounds deep at least in the playoffs, so it is fun for all of us,” he said. “Whether going up against Dripping Springs or going to San Antonio, we always seem to find a good restaurant to eat at on the way to the game. We always get to the games a couple of hours early, and this Friday we are tailgating about 4:30 or 5 p.m. in League City. We will tailgate and then go inside and start setting up the inflatable to kick off another fun night. It is a camaraderie with a bunch of guys who love their kids, love their school and love the coaching staff at Angleton.”
