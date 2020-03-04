Improving her volleyball game by leaps and bounds, Brazoswood Lady Buccaneer Lauren Beard signed with Eastfield Junior College in Mesquite to continue her volleyball career.
Beard recently played with her Gulf Coast Volleyball Association Club team at a Houston tournament when she was spotted by the Eastfield coaching staff.
“One of the coaches was watching me and he liked what he saw, and if I’d like to go on a visit,” Beard said. “I liked the campus when I went on my visit that following week and really liked the way he coached. I also liked the way the volleyball girls treated me, and I knew it was a good place for me to spend two years.”
Also showing their interest was Northlake Junior College, but Beard was set on Eastfield.
“I really liked the recruiting process because I got to meet coaches who wanted me to come and play for them, which was interesting,” she said. “I also found out how much these coaches valued the work I had put into getting better.”
A transfer from Brazosport Christian School after her sophomore year, Beard wanted to make sure she tried every avenue to get better at a sport she loved.
“My freshman year I started on varsity at BCS with Robbie Crihfield and got put in as a middle and then played outside,” Beard said. “My junior year I moved to B’wood and started playing there.”
The transition from Brazosport Christian to Brazoswood wasn’t easy for Beard.
“Coming from a private to a 6A school I was nervous and really didn’t know what I should be looking for,” she said. “I didn’t know if the coach would be looking for a player like me, because just coming from a small school I didn’t know as much or have that much experience with that type of competition in 6A. But during tryouts I tried my hardest and she gave me a spot on varsity and I took advantage of it.”
Playing with Diggin Volleyball Club from West Columbia, Beard kept improving her volleyball skills and didn’t let up.
“I continued to work hard and tried my best giving it all I had to see if I could compete at that level with Brazoswood,” Beard said. “My junior year I didn’t get to play as much, but my senior year I really proved myself and got to play a whole lot more. I thought I played well on the court.”
She had 173 kills, 41 blocks, 112 digs and 288 serve/receives in her senior season while starting for the first time with the Lady Bucs.
“That was one of the things that the coach at Eastfield liked about my play, my hustle and how I had eye contact seeing the ball and how I performed on the court,” she said. “My communication, my hitting all got better and I got more aggressive. Also playing back row I started playing better and started playing all the way around. Overall the move to B’wood just gave me what I was looking for, a chance and competition.”
The move to Eastfield will be another test for Beard as they are coming off a 19-11 season where they went 10-0 in NJCAA Region V.
In 2017, Eastfield went all the way, winning the Division III Women’s Volleyball National title.
“I know it will be a fun and good experience going there,” Beard said. “For me it is going to be fun playing with a bunch of girls who feel the same way I do about competing at another level. I am ready to be at another place where we can win conference titles and just be successful.”
She hopes she plays well enough to continue on after Eastfield Junior College.
“If I get the chance I would like to continue after Eastfield, but if not then I would go off to a big university and finish my next two years and then take over my mother’s daycare business one day,” Beard said.
