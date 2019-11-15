IOWA COLONY — Scoring 21 unanswered points in the second half was enough for the Manvel Mavericks to take care of the Nederland Bulldogs in the Class 5A Region III D-II bidistrict round on Thursday with a resounding 49-14 victory at Freedom Field. Manvel (11-0) used the legs of senior running back Donavan Eaglin, who scored on 64-yard run in the second half to go along with two more scores in the first half. He finished with 185 yards on the ground in 18 carries.
The Mavericks cruised in the first half 28-0, until the Bulldogs found a bit of a burst right before halftime.
It was a nine-yard touchdown run by quarterback Bryce McMorris that got the Bulldogs on the board, ending a 10-play 61-yard drive with 56 seconds left on the clock.
Manvel, who had a 15-20 mph wind at its back tried to get that score back but Tucker Yarbrough was intercepted by Nederland’s Kerrington Broussard who returned it 28 yards to the Maverick six yard line with 15 seconds left.
On first down, sophomore Josh Mazyck finished up the final six yards and just like that the Bulldogs were only two scores down going into halftime, 28-14.
But any thoughts of a comeback in the second half quickly evaporated when just 43 seconds into the second half, Eaglin took a handoff up the middle and burned past Bulldog defenders 64 yards into the end zone, 35-14.
Wide receiver Jalen Paxton added a 39 reception from Yarbrough and Jalen Walthall had a 50 yard catch also from Yarbrough for a score.
Yarbrough finished the game 9-for-15 for 151 yards and two scores.
Nederland wraps up its season at 4-6 overall.
Manvel will await the winner of Lamar Consolidated and Lindale to head into the area round next week.
