As the graduates and the audience stood for the invocation during the Alvin Community College spring commencement exercises, there was one deserving grad missing.
Alvin High School and Alvin Community College dual-degree graduate Dominique Luna traded her cap and gown for athletic wear, and she and her team took first place in the National Youth Physical Fitness Competition in Indian Gap.
Luna is a member of the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at Alvin High School and ACC’s Upward Bound program.
She was scheduled to be the invocation speaker during the Alvin Community College commencement, but inclement weather forced the college to reschedule the graduation ceremony for the following week, putting it in conflict with the fitness competition.
“One of the biggest things that was taught in the classroom was leadership and family,” Luna said. “I was promoted to be the female PT leader at the beginning of the year, which came with responsibilities. So, when I was given the option to choose between graduation and nationals, I knew that as a leader I could not let my team down in a time of need. Not only were they my teammates, but they were also my family.”
While taking dual-enrollment courses as a high school student, Luna also participated in ACC’s Upward Bound, which seeks to motivate low-income and/or potential first-generation college students and help them develop the skills they need to complete their high school education and succeed in college.
Her instructors at Alvin High School were proud of her accomplishments both in the competition and in the classroom.
“Cadet Luna has learned and demonstrated fantastic leadership, character and personal determination while at Alvin High School,” Alvin High School JROTC instructor Major Timothy Flynn said. “She is resilient and already possesses the leadership traits that will be demanded of her well into the future. She may or may not know this, but after observing her for last two years, she is more than ready and capable to handle the personal responsibilities and complex challenges that await her following graduation from Alvin High School.”
While she wouldn’t be at graduation with her fellow graduates, she was at the competition with her classmates along with her instructors Flynn, First Sgt. Stephen Garcia, Alvin High School Principal Karen Taylor and Assistant Principal Heather Heil.
“I was upset that I would not be able to walk the stage with some of my friends,” Luna said. “But my teachers and principals took the time to surprise me the same day I was supposed to graduate, and that made it all worthwhile to be with my team.”
The competition required students to perform 100 crunches in two minutes, 60 pushups in two minutes, a long jump, a pull-up exercise and a 300-meter shuttle run.
Luna ended up third overall and the team finished first in the nation.
“Though Cadet Luna has a pretty quiet and reserved personality, her performance within the classroom and on the MCJROTC Physical Fitness team is anything but,” Flynn said. “Her preparation and perseverance to excel and achieve her personal goals following high school are really extraordinary. Though they are her accomplishments, she always displays a sense of selflessness and a genuine concern for the overall team and MCJROTC program.”
The JROTC and the dual-degree programs each require dedication to successfully complete.
“I felt like it was worth it to take all the extra classes I had to take in the summer and during the school year,” Luna said. “Although it was a lot of work it makes me one step closer to achieving my goals which makes me feel blessed.”
Luna’s performance in the competition did not surprise Flynn or Garcia given she had the endurance to be an ROTC student while also completing her associate degree before graduating high school.
“Cadet Luna has always demonstrated a rock-solid work ethic both in the classroom and in preparing for competitions in MCJROTC,” Flynn said. “She does not let herself become distracted by anything which would potentially prevent her from reaching any of her goals as a student and cadet.”
Luna plans to continue her education at Texas Tech University, where she will work for a bachelor’s degree to achieve her goal of becoming a zoologist.
“I want to live a life where I do not have to struggle, and I want to eventually give back to my family and those that helped me to accomplish my dreams,” she said.
