STAFFORD — Outgunned in the second half, the Sweeny Bulldogs ran into a hot Huffman-Hargrave squad at the Spartan Cup and took a 7-0 loss Thursday.
Hargrave led 2-0 at halftime, but the Falcons exploded on the Bulldogs with five second-half goals, including three in a span of 10 minutes. In the 76th minute, Hargrave finished off Sweeny with two more goals within 20 seconds.
Hargrave out-shot the Bulldogs in the second half 15-1.
Sweeny freshman Miguel Ramirez was the only Bulldog in the second half with a shot at the Falcon goal, but his shot went just a tad left of the net.
Looking smoother from the start, the Falcons outshot Sweeny 10-4 in the first half with junior goalkeeper Cody Morris getting quite a workout in the net for the Bulldogs.
One of Sweeny’s attempt at the net was from Trey Robbins, who heaved the ball from the sideline all the way to the net, but Hargrave’s goalkeeper snagged the ball.
With about two minutes left in the opening half, Ramirez delivered a corner kick to Robbins, whose his header sailed over the net.
In a five-minute span, the Falcons scored both goals for the 2-0 advantage by halftime.
The Bulldogs will play at noon today in the consolation round against Needville or Santa Fe.
