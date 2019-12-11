MISSOURI CITY — Growing pains continued for the Angleton Wildcats as they opened District 24-5A play at Fort Bend Hightower and were handed a decisive 100-46 setback Tuesday.
Fifteen turnovers in the opening period pretty much summed up the long night for the Wildcats.
“I will take that one, that’s on me,” Angleton coach Thomas Josey said. “I thought we were ready to go, but obviously we weren’t.”
A full-court press by the Hurricanes started the troubles for the Wildcats as they committed three consecutive turnovers in the backcourt. All three turned into Hurricane points as they were off to a 11-2 lead.
Then the floodgates just opened on Angleton as the pressure continued by the Hurricanes and the Wildcats turned the ball over again and again.
“I take every bit of it; we worked on plays and we were prepared and just couldn’t settle down,” Josey said.
Hightower scored 18 points off those 15 turnovers en route to a 35-8 lead after one quarter.
The second quarter wasn’t much better as Fort Bend Hightower went 10-of-17 from the field to continue the onslaught, going into the locker room up 57-21.
The Hurricanes shot 23-of-42 from the field in the first half.
Senior point guard Christopher Harris Jr. led the way for Hightower with 19 points. Sophomore Bryce Griggs punched in 14 points, 12 of those in the opening period.
“Young mistakes, but I am getting tired of saying that; they have to grow up,” Josey said of his Wildcats. “Right now they just saw what a good team looks like.”
Hightower’s good shooting continued in the third period with mostly backups, as they opened the second half going 7-of-7 from the field as they outscored Angleton 31-11.
Forward Nick Hale scored 13 of those points in the third quarter as Hightower went into the final quarter ahead 83-32.
Josey just wanted to see something different from his team in the final 16 minutes of play.
“Effort, pride and playing with heart,” he said.
Angleton’s leading scorer, Garrett Patton, picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter and was held to just two points in the game. Point guard C.J. Walker scored 11 points to lead Angleton.
The Wildcats (0-1 district, 4-9 overall) will continue district play Tuesday by hosting Alvin Shadow Creek.
