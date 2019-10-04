FOOTBALL
For the second week in a row, the Angleton Wildcat junior varsity took a tough loss Wednesday, this time to Fort Bend Hightower at Wildcat Stadium, 20-14.
Mistakes plagued the Wildcats as the lone offensive touchdown was by AJ Rice off a reception from quarterback Jesus Briseno.
Zach Johnson was 2-for-2 on extra points.
Defensively, the Wildcats came up with a couple turnovers, scoring on an interception which involved Phillip McGee and Alejandro Sauceda.
Angleton JV will travel to Terry next Thursday.
Ponce helps ’Cats beat ’Canes: The Angleton Wildcat freshmen took on Fort Bend Hightower, coming out with a 26-20 victory Wednesday.
Angleton quarterback Isaac Ponce scored twice on quarterback sneaks and the game was tied 12-12 at halftime.
Rushing touchdowns by Myalek Woods and Ponce in the second half proved to be the difference.
Angleton’s freshmen are 1-1 in district and 2-2 overall and will host Terry next Thursday at Wildcat Stadium.
Cougars fall short of Panthers: The Clute Intermediate Cougars A and B teams lost to Lake Jackson Intermediate on Tuesday.
The A team was shut out 43-0, with Anthony Trevino saving two touchdowns from the free safety position.
Clute will look to bounce back next week against Freeport Intermediate.
In the B team game, the Cougars lost a close one, 19-14. Bryan Martinez was the offensive player of the game, leading Clute with two rushing touchdowns.
Marlon Jackson ran the ball efficiently and led the team in rushing yards.
Claudio Duarte led the team in tackles.
