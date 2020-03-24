Events are being canceled left and right in southern Brazoria County, but golf is still available as a stress reliever.
The Wilderness, Freeport Municipal, West of the Brazos and Austin Bayou golf courses are all still operating while most other businesses and places have had to shut their doors.
Each course is sanitizing its property and limiting the amount of people that can be in their facilities at a time. The courses are operating at normal hours, but all have canceled events and tournaments in the near future.
Freeport Municipal is still doing its Thursday and Friday two-man scramble at 5 p.m. and is offering discounts for golfers for the weekday and weekend twilight hours after 2 p.m. The course is also offering 50 cent waters.
West of the Brazos is open as normal. Anyone can call the shop for all additional information needed for the course.
Austin Bayou is still discussing whether it will have its regular Wednesday and Friday scrambles, but is otherwise operating normally. They want to stay as sanitary as possible by continuing to clean all areas of the course and limiting the number of people in the office area.
Columbia Lakes Resort Cottages has a golf course, but an employee said they were in the middle of an ownership transition and the course is closed, meaning they are in limbo for now.
While sports are in a stage of uncertainty, it’s good to know people still have a competitive physical activity to enjoy. Unlike other sports, people don’t have to be in proximity of each other and can still use social distancing effectively to play golf. Sanitation can also be maximized from person-to-person if done correctly.
Though I agree it would be best if everyone stayed inside and minimized risks, playing golf with a limited number of people would be safer than being in a packed store or stadium around thousands of other people.
TOURNAMENTS
Canceled: Dow-United Way Golf Classic Golf Tournament
Postponed: Angleton High School Project Graduation
Drive Against A.L.S. Golf Tournament : 12:30 p.m. shotgun May 1 start at The Wilderness golf course, 501 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Knights of Columbus 6812. A four-person scramble with prizes for top three teams along with contests for longest drive, closest to the pin and hole in one. Silent auction. Contact M.C. Dougherty at 979-709-2923 or donnadou@swbell.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.