SWEENY — Balance was key for Sweeny as the Bulldogs secured their first district championship since 2009.
“I’m really proud of our guys for what they’ve accomplished,” Sweeny head football coach Randy Lynch said. “It’s really good for our guys and the community.”
The Bulldogs (4-0 district, 7-2 overall) beat the Kashmere Fighting Rams (2-2, 2-7) 44-0 Friday at Bulldog Stadium in a District 11-4A match-up.
In other area games on the other side of the shutout score Friday, East Bernard blanked Danbury 63-0 and Pearland beat Brazoswood 45-0.
Totaling 381 yards, Sweeny’s offense had 212 rushing and 169 passing. Sweeny quarterback Trey Robbins was 8 of 11 for 169 yards and a touchdown, while wide receiver Justice Clemons had six receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown.
Bulldog running back Xavier Woods had another 100-yard day with 14 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
“We started off little slow, but we picked it up in the second quarter,” Lynch said. “Our defense shut them down through the second quarter on, and we played a well-balanced game.”
With their playoff spot secured, the Bulldogs are all about getting healthy and becoming more fundamentally sound.
“Offensively, we still have work to do up front,” Lynch said. “We can clean up some stuff on both sides of the ball and get healthier, because we have some guys that are pretty banged up.”
Sweeny will plays its last game of the regular season against the Washington Eagles at 7 p.m. Friday on the road. A win would earn the Bulldogs an undefeated record in conference play.
DANBURY
Head football coach Trey Herrmann and the Panthers had a long shot to make the playoffs, and it didn’t last.
Danbury (1-4, 1-7) lost to the East Bernard Brahmas (6-0, 10-0) 63-0 Friday on the road in a District 14-3A match-up.
The Panthers’ next game will be at home against the Van Vleck Leopards at 7 p.m. Friday at Humber Field. It will be the Panthers’ senior night.
BRAZOSWOOD
Experience is something the Buccaneers have been gaining all season, but that and their talent wasn’t enough to get their first win of the season.
Brazoswood (0-6, 0-9) lost 45-0 to the Pearland Oilers (4-2, 7-2) Friday at Hopper Field in a District 23-6A match-up.
“I thought we came out and played well. Offensively we were able to move the ball down the field and make some plays, but that was a really talented team,” Brazoswood head coach Danny Youngs said.
“We made some good plays of defense and offense against their players, who they have some that are (NCAA) Division I.”
Buccaneer quarterback Trace Thompson made some plays throughout the game and has showed some improvement since becoming the starter a couple of weeks ago.
“Trace threw some good balls, and he’s really gotten better at looking at his receivers instead of the pass rush,” Youngs said.
With the inexperience the Bucs have, their sophomores and juniors have been playing better each game, Youngs said.
“Our sophomores have really been starting to play well, with guys like Carlos Cantu and Vontroy Miller on the defensive side.”
