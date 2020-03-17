While most events across the state were canceled or postponed, the Texas Golf Association’s Legends Junior Tour persevered at The Wilderness golf course.
In the two-day tournament, Brazoswood senior Jacob Borow of Lake Jackson was the only competitor from southern Brazoria County, placing fifth Saturday in the Boys 15 to 18 group. Houston’s Jack Gilbert won the event in a playoff over Austin’s Drew Wagner while Houston’s Zoe Slaughter earned first in the Girls 12 to 18 group.
Austin’s Trenton Mierl won the Boys 14 and under division.
“It was a really good tournament. We have people from all over that came out and competed here,” The Wilderness General Manager Doug Borow said. “A lot of players are ranked here, and it’s good to have this many unbelievable players come here to play.”
With numerous events canceled because of the coronavirus, The Wilderness proceeded because of the unique circumstances of a golf course.
“We had to cancel our events where we had big groups of people in the clubhouse and in the pavilion, but people spread out in small groups across the greens is OK,” Borow said. “We just make sure we sanitize everywhere under the pavilion and in the clubhouse and just be careful.”
Without the obstacle of having large crowds and people clustered together allowed them to continue with the tournament, and in hindsight, that might not have been a bad thing.
The Legends Junior Tour provided its competitors with a sense of normalcy and didn’t put them in more danger than if they were to go to Walmart, considering stores have been packed with crowds over the past few days.
Players and parents refrained from shaking hands by doing either fist bumps or foot taps.
Staying inside is the best measure to prevent contracting or spreading the virus, but a little fun in a place where the risk is minimized is a good way to concentrate on something else.
TOURNAMENTS
Canceled: Dow-United Way Golf Clasic Golf Tournament
Angleton High School Project Graduation: 12:30 p.m. shotgun April 11 at The Wilderness golf course, 501 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Driving range and lunch at 11 a.m. $100 per golfer includes green fees, cart, range balls and lunch. Sponsorships available. Proceeds benefit Angleton High School Project Graduation. Call 713-894-5822 or email bmorales@angletonwildcats.com.
Drive Against A.L.S. Golf Tournament: 12:30 p.m. shotgun May 1 start at The Wilderness golf course, 501 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Knights of Columbus 6812. A four-person scramble with prizes for top three teams along with contests for longest drive, closest to the pin and hole in one. Silent auction. Contact M.C. Dougherty at 979-709-2923 or donnadou@swbell.net.
