VOLLEYBALL
Columbia Lady ’Necks took a trip to El Maton on Tuesday and came away with a four-set nondistrict win against Tidehaven, 25-10, 25-27, 25-23, 25-17.
With the win, the Lady ’Necks improve 2-1 on the young season.
Leading Columbia in digs were Jayda Martinez with 27, Kirsten Bragg with 19, Kendall McNett with 12, Myriah Wessells with 11 and Jada Rhoades with 10. Martinez and Bragg were tops in the serve/receive category with 17 each; Claire Kondra led in kills with 12 and Alexis Presley added nine; setter Rhoades had a fantastic match with 30 assists and Caroline Reese had eight; Bragg led in service points with five; and Kate Condra finished with two blocks.
Columbia will head Friday to Palacios for another nondistrict match.
In subvarsity, the junior varsity swept the Lady Tigers, 25-23, 25-14, to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Lady Ships pushed to limit: The Brazosport Lady Ships went to Danbury on Tuesday and came home with a 25-21, 25-22, 19-25, 23-25, 15-3 match win.
Breanna Brimage led in assists with 15, digs with 23 and four aces.
Maile Velasco had 10 assists with three aces; Aja Gore finished with nine kills; Treanna Johnson wound up with seven kills and three aces; and Jerrilee Shadden and Mikaya Burton each contributed six kills.
Brazosport, which improves to 1-1 on the season, will play at the Aldine Varsity Tournament starting today.
In the junior varsity match, the Lady Ships came from behind to beat Danbury, 16-25, 25-22, 15-9.
Knavia Goins led the team in kills, Taris Bonner led in assists and Brooklyn Kozak led in passing.
Lady Bulldog JV falls: Lamar Consolidated beat the Sweeny junior varsity in three tight sets, 21-25, 25-22, 22-25.
Caydance Lobdell led the Lady Bulldogs in assists and aces with seven of each. Pamela Austin had five digs, and Nicholett Castaneda and Austin each had three kills.
Sweeny JV is now 1-3 for the season.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.