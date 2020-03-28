Spring sports are usually in flux at this time of the year, but due to the coronavirus, every sport has been postponed until further notice and athletic directors have to make sure they keep their athletes in a steady routine, academically and athletically.
BRAZOSWOOD
Buc coaches are making sure their kids are safe and setting them up for success with workouts and lessons.
“We’re always staying in contact with the kids and giving them things to do and work on while they’re at home,” Brazoswood Athletic Director Danny Youngs said. “We’re not going to be different than anybody else, and we’re all going through this together. We’ll be able to teach them some stuff on Google Classroom, Zoom, Hudl messages and other things.”
Young feels bad for the young athletes in springs sports, he said, especially since they worked so hard for everything they’ve tried to achieve.
Being a former high school athlete, he knows what it’s like to do be dedicated to a sport they won’t get to play in college.
“I can’t imagine being a senior in high school and not being able to play my last year,” Youngs said. “Whether win or lose, you just want the opportunity.”
ANGLETON
With so much success in athletics, Angleton is keen on learning how to be virtual coaches during their time away from athletes.
“We are giving them workouts daily through Google Classroom. Coaches have Google Classrooms set up for specific sports and position groups to continue our learning for specific sports,” Angleton athletics director and head football coach Jason Brittain said. “We are also video conferencing to have face-to-face group meetings as needed.”
Brittain highlighted how all coaches and teachers are working full days in order to make sure their kids have all the resources they need to be successful and not getting left behind.
COLUMBIA
With everything turning more technology-based, Columbia is doing all they can do to keep their athletes up to date, working out and working in the classroom.
“The UIL is leading the charge of what we can and cannot do,” Columbia Athletics Director Brent Mascheck said. “We have had an in-home workout program that we have shared through all the sports. For football, we have been in contact with the kids, talking about the X’s and O’s through Zoom and stuff like that. The Coaches Association has also put out some good information on character development. We’re just asking the kids to keep in a routine and stay safe.”
Mascheck said he is proud of the district and the way it is giving them everything they need to put the ownership on the kids to do well academically and keep in shape.
“Every kid is different and we’re trying to meet the needs of everyone that we have. It’s definitely a learning experience for everyone,” Mascheck said. “Biggest thing for kids is to stay safe and keep social distancing.”
SWEENY
Education and safety are the biggest priority for Sweeny Athletics Director Randy Lynch. He and other coaches are giving athletes workouts they can do on their own and making sure they can adjust to their new lifestyle for the time being, he said.
“It’s been a challenge. The big challenge is trying to get the student athletes back in the learning environment,” Lynch said. “I think they students and the county have done a good job in that.
“We send out workouts through Hudl and have posted workouts through our Twitter account to try and reach out to the athletes and make sure they can do something to help themselves. But first and foremost, it’s about being safe and making sure their daily is safe. for the most part ab lot of positives so far.
