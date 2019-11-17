ALVIN
I n a defensive matchup between the Brazosport Longhorns and Angleton Wildcats in the sophomore game of South Texas Youth Association Super Bowl, the Longhorns escaped with a 12-6 victory at Alvin’s Memorial Stadium.
Contained mostly by the Longhorn defense for most of the matchup, the Wildcats finally let loose in the final period with 7:13 left. With Angleton starting at its own 46-yard-line, Kyson Quiller connected with Donta Jones on a 14-yard pass that moved the ball to the Brazosport 39.
A nine-yard run by Quiller, a five-yard run from Devyn Evans and a 20-yard jaunt by Jaylon Jones got the Wildcats to the 4. On a busted play, Quiller made the most of it by scoring to cut the deficit in half, 12-6.
Brazosport then drained the clock for 3 minutes, 49 seconds, leaving Angleton with the ball at the Longhorn 39 and 1:09 left.
On first down, Quiller lofted the ball to the left sideline, where Jaylen Woodard intercepted to close out the game.
Angleton’s only scoring opportunity in the first two quarters came when it drove to the Brazosport 24-yard-line, the Wildcats’ deepest penetration in the first half.
But on first down with nine seconds on the clock, the Longhorns’ Sean Randall sacked Quiller to run out the clock with Brazosport leading 6-0.
On Brazosport’s first drive of the second half, Kayden Thomas went for 17 yards on the outside, getting to the 38 of Angleton.
Facing a third and 11 from the 39-yard-line, Woodard took the snap at quarterback and then skipped away from tacklers all the way into the end zone to give the Longhorns a 12-0 lead.
The Brazosport Orange Longhorns finished the season 7-1. Angleton finished the season at 3-5.
