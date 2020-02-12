TUESDAY SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Angleton 68, Lamar Consolidated 58

Brazosport 79, Bay City 12

Sweeny 50, Columbia 37

East Bernard 46, Danbury 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

Strake Jesuit 63, Brazoswood 47

Angleton 72, Lamar Consolidated 68

Sweeny 63, Columbia 59

Brazosport 91, Bay City 60

East Bernard, Danbury, no report

GIRLS SOCCER

Foster 6, Angleton 0

BOYS SOCCER

Strake Jesuit 2, Brazoswood 0

Angleton 3, Foster 2 PK

