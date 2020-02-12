TUESDAY SCOREBOARD
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Angleton 68, Lamar Consolidated 58
Brazosport 79, Bay City 12
Sweeny 50, Columbia 37
East Bernard 46, Danbury 29
BOYS BASKETBALL
Strake Jesuit 63, Brazoswood 47
Angleton 72, Lamar Consolidated 68
Sweeny 63, Columbia 59
Brazosport 91, Bay City 60
East Bernard, Danbury, no report
GIRLS SOCCER
Foster 6, Angleton 0
BOYS SOCCER
Strake Jesuit 2, Brazoswood 0
Angleton 3, Foster 2 PK
