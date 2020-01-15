LAKE JACKSON — The Wilderness Golf Course in Lake Jackson has been a premier golf course in Southern Brazoria County for quite some time, and now has a No. 1 rating to go with it.
The Wilderness was rated the No. 1 public golf course in Texas and 40th in the U.S. by Golf Advisors Golfer’s Choice for 2020.
“Every year we have gotten a couple of accolades, and the beauty of it is Golf Advisors Golfers Choice is strictly from the customer. It’s the golfers that fill out the surveys they fill out,” Wilderness general manager Doug Borow said. “They’re not paid to do them and we don’t encourage it, and the great thing is it’s the voice of the customer.”
Borow highlighted the staff and how big a part they have played in the recognition of the course. Through all the obstacles the course has experienced, mostly due to natural causes, they have persevered and presented the highly rated product customers experience, he said.
“Through the tropical storm this past year and Hurricane Harvey, the course has been able to recover and get better through every catastrophic event,” Borow said. “The city worked with us, gave us the resources, listened to our plans and every time we had something like that, we made it better.”
As the general manager, Borow credited the community with sticking with the course through all the times it had to be renovated and believes in putting out the best product for the people.
“Some people say it’s the best-kept secret and the quality is at the private club level,” Borow said. “We do our best to make the experience the best we can, whether it’s for golf or any event we host.”
As of one just two city-owned golf courses in southern Brazoria County, Borow believes Lake Jackson is providing a top-notch facility for its residents and visitors.
“For me, and what’s more important to the community, is what a validation for them and for us on what a great amenity this place is for the city,” Borow said. “You don’t just have an average golf course here. You have an exceptional golf course and property.”
The Wilderness is at 501 Highway 332 in Lake Jackson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.