BRAZOSPORT CHRISTIAN EAGLES (0-0) at KATY FAITH WEST EAGLES (0-0)
7 p.m. today at Kerr Field
OVERVIEW: With so many questions and so few bodies for this season, BCS is likely to see quite a few lineup changes before the season is out. It looks like junior Zack Newby will line up under center with Luke Listak in the backfield. Tyler Dodge, a starter since his freshman year, will play just about every position on the team. The squad has only 10 players.
Katy Faith West plays in Division II, District 1 and is predicted to finish fourth in the six-team district.
OAK RIDGE WAR EAGLES (0-0) AT PEARLAND DAWSON EAGLES (0-0)
7 p.m. today at The Rig
OVERVIEW: With seven returners, offensive lineman Calib Perez (6-foot-6, 280) could be the key to a good running game for the Eagles. Behind him are Ja’Den Stewart (577 rushing, nine TDs) and Bobby Wooden, who will share the load. Myles Kitt-Denton is a top receiver but could change position because of his athleticism. Blake Smith (96 tackles, four INTs), a top defensive back in the Houston area, will lead the defense along with linebacker Darrien Flynn.
Oak Ridge returns dual-threat speed quarterback Kavon Townsend (6-1, 190) and burly running back Alton McCaskill (6-1, 200). Ros Martinez (6-0, 225) and KC Ossai (6-0, 205) lead the 3-4 defense for the Eagles.
MANVEL MAVERICKS (0-0) AT CLEAR LAKE FALCONS (0-0)
7 p.m. today at Challenger District Stadium
OVERVIEW: With some dynamic players, including wide receiver Jalen Paxton (6-0, 180), quarterback Tucker Yarbrough (6-2, 210), defensive lineman De’Undre Potts (5-10, 305) and cornerback Vinson Brown (6-1, 180), the Mavericks have the talent to make a good run in the playoffs.
With only four returning starters, the Falcons could be in for a long night, but injuries gave their young reserves valuable experience last year. One of those is quarterback Donovan Sweeney (6-1, 190), who threw for 679 yards with nine touchdowns. Tommy Geremia is the top returning defender with a team-best 83 total tackles in 2018. On paper, this looks like a good matchup.
