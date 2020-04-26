Seniors led the way on The Facts All-Southern Brazoria County first-team selections with five selections. All schools had representation as Brazoswood’s Jake Simpson, Angleton’s Garrett Patton, Brazosport’s Elliot Cundieff, Columbia’s Sultan Abdullah, Sweeny’s Trey Fields and Danbury’s Brett Neubauer all earned selections for fantastic seasons.
JAKE SIMPSON
Simpson was the main cog for the Buccaneers, scoring 17 points and getting seven rebounds per game in District 23-6A play. He could score from multiple spots on the floor and was the heart of the Buccaneers squad.
“(I) have to go out there with a killer mindset. To be able to score, pass the ball, play defense and just play to win,” Simpson said. “I just want to go out and have a senior year where we make a deep playoff run and get some offers from colleges.”
As a junior, Simpson already has offers from the University of Dallas, Dallas Baptist University and the University of Chicago.
GARRETT PATTON
Patton led the Wildcats in points, rebounds and steals with 13 points, six rebounds and four steals per game in his senior season.
“I’ve played since I was little so I know how to run the court and be a leader since we had a young team,” Patton said.
Patton plans on either going to the Sam Houston State University or another school in Texas to walk on to the basketball team, he said. He’s also considering a small school in Pittsburg.
ELLIOT CUNDIEFF
Cundieff was the anchor of the Exporters’ defense, forcing numerous turnovers all season. He always played on the toughest matchup against their opponents and added in 9.8 points per game.
“My whole basketball career I’ve been a defensive guy, but I think I really improved on offense,” he said. “That helped me in the playoffs ... I’ve always worked my hardest in practice because I always want to give it my all for my team.”
Cundieff plans to go to the University of Texas and pursue his interest in filmmaking.
SULTAN ABDULLAH
Abdullah was a defensive presence for the Roughnecks, using his length to guard the best player on the other team. He contributed nine points, four rebounds and three assists per game for the ’Necks.
“I feel like I bring a lot of energy on defense,” he said. “I might not be the best offensive player, but I bring it on defense. When it comes to manning up somebody I want to stop them from scoring at all costs, and if they do score on me, I want to hold them to a certain amount of points. That’s just the type of mentality I have.”
Abdullah plans to go to Texas Lutheran University to play football as either a wide receiver or cornerback.
TREY FIELDS
Fields was an all-around guard for the Bulldogs, playing larger than his height just below six foot. He averaged a double-double for the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds per game.
“Just being a dog and having that dog mentality,” he said. “For me I like doing everything— scoring, getting rebounds, assists and doing everything. I feel I’m a hybrid player that can do everything. It’s easy, I just go out there and hoop.”
His favorite part of senior year was playing in the tournament games and being with his teammates during the season. Fields signed to play football at Sam Houston State University.
BRETT NEUBAUER
Neubauer was the lone first-team District 24-3A selection for the Panthers. He was a leader on the team and played with a lot of energy.
