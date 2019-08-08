VOLLEYBALL
Columbia started the 2019 season in a humdinger of a five-set match on the road at Lamar Consolidated. Unfortunately, the Lady ’Necks took it on the chin, falling 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 15-25, 10-15.
Leaders for Columbia were Jada Roades leading in assists with 22; Jayda Martinez in digs with 19 and Kirsten Bragg with 18 among six players in double digits; Bragg in serve/receive with 26 and Martinez with 19; Claire Kondra led in blocks with three; and Bragg in kills with nine and Alexis Presley and Kendra with eight each. Kendra also led in service points with four.
Columbia (0-1) will travel to Van Vleck this Friday.
LADY ’NECK JV WINS: The Columbia Lady ’Neck junior varsity defeated Lamar Consolidated JV, 26-24, 25-23.
In the freshmen match, the Lady Mustangs barely got by Sweeny, 26-24, 26-24.
SWEENY JV FALLS: Playing its first match of the season, the East Bernard Brahmas got by the Lady Bulldogs, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15.
Caydance Lobdell led in assists with five and Cambria Amey produced five digs. Pamela Austin had two kills. with Caydance Lobdell, Talicia Zavala, Charlee Dilley and Pamela Austin each getting one serve.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.