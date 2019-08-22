LAKE JACKSON — Even with fewer players than ever before, the Brazosport Christian Eagle six-man football team is rounding into shape.
In his fourth season, head coach Danny Martin has definitely faced new obstacles since he first arrived, including just eight players turnout out when training camp opened.
The Eagles are coming off a 2-8 season in which they missed the playoffs for the first time under Martin’s regime. Looking at what BCS wants to develop this season is a good run game which could open up passing lanes.
“We have seen a tremendous improvement in our blocking since the last couple years, and it has made our running game a lot easier in terms of moving the ball,” Martin said. “Last year we struggled to move the ball a lot and it was a result of blocking poorly. I’m excited because of the way they’re aggressive and attacking.”
With a smaller roster than usual, the Eagles’ conditioning and execution will play big parts in how well they succeed this year.
“With less depth, we are trying to play as many players we can at as many positions as we can,” Martin said. “We want to make sure they know all the different responsibilities so that they’ll be able to fill in wherever they’re called to step up and play. The good news is we acquired a couple more guys.”
One of the players added to the roster is junior Zack Newby, who is emerging as the front-runner to be under center. Newby has shown athletic ability and the arm talent to succeed at quarterback, despite not playing the last two seasons, Martin said.
One of the main returners for BCS is Tyler Dodge, who has started since he was a freshman. Dodge will be a primary threat all over the field, playing several different positions during a game, Martin said. Another key player is Luke Listak, who averaged 122 yards of offense per game last season. He also will rotate among several positions during a game.
Nick DeOliveira, Hayden Hibbetts, Isaiah Newby and freshman Judah Newby round out the current roster.
The Eagles will open its season at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at Katy Faith West.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.