The Senior Gems baton twirling team’s appearance this week at the AAU Junior Olympics ended a multiple-year journey to qualify for the annual competition that brings together the best youth athletes in the country.
Claiming the Auxiliary National title in Dallas on March 23 gave the squad of twirlers from West Columbia and Needville their first opportunity, earning them a place at the Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina.
That opportunity didn’t go to waste as the girls brought home an array of hardware.
“We won 26 total medals of which 13 were gold,” twirling coach Jana Reid said. “Some of those medals were individual performances and others were team medals.”
Megan Lazerine, Macy Mahurin, Ashley Wilkerson, Elizabeth Alexander, Haley Cantrell, Tarin Foytik and Natalie Stephenson — all from West Columbia — and Emily Whittington from Needville contributed to the medal haul.
“This whole year has been excellent, but they’ve worked at it and it’s paid off,” Reid said. “They are pleased with what they’ve done.”
Competing in the senior division Monday, the Senior Gems scored a team gold medal in the Dance Twirl with 130 1/2 points, easily topping runner-up Pats Brats-Chasing Stars, who had 125.2.
Cantrell, Foytik and Whittington combined for another gold medal Monday in the Dance Twirl XS competition by scoring 144.4 points.
“As an overall group, I just thought they just got out there and performed their best,” Reid said. “They just seemed to pull through the pressure real well.”
Leading up to the Junior Olympics, the girls practiced about every day from three to four hours a day. Going up against teams from Florida, South Carolina, California and Maryland, the Gems came through when they needed to.
“They are just very dedicated and close,” Reid said. “For some of them, they went to twirl school together and others were duet partners growing up at a young age. Some of them I’ve been coaching since they were 5 or 6 years old.”
Excelling in the Junior Olympics could land the competitors a college scholarship, Reid said. Lezarine, a June graduate of Columbia High School, earned a scholarship to Texas State and will be a head twirler. The other seven twilers will return next year to Reid in hopes of earning another run at the Junior Olympics.
“It will be in Virginia Beach next year and the girls are talking about the fundraisers and what we need to do to get back there,” Reid said. “Nothing really surprised me. Their dedication and just knowing what they had to do against the competition. They were set when they saw it and they just went for it. When getting together, they are pretty united.”
