DANBURY — Hoping to turn things around at some point, the Danbury Panthers are standing strong despite being 0-1 in District 14-3A D-II and 0-4 for the season.
“I have great kids and so far they’ve given us everything they have on Fridays,” Danbury coach Trey Herrmann said. “But what we are trying to do is make them do the same thing on Monday and Tuesday. We want them to understand that they don’t win football games on Fridays, it’s how they compete on Monday and Tuesday and that sort of thing. But they are doing good and their morale is high and they are continuing to battle giving everything they got.”
Entering its second week of district play on homecoming week, Danbury will host Schulenburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Humber Field.
“We had the homecoming parade on Monday, so (we) had plenty of time to get our practice in and we did well with it,” he said. “Then we regrouped on Tuesday and had one of our better Tuesday practices that we’ve had. And then yesterday our offense was as sharp as it’s been. Also this week, they’ve done a better job of looking at the scouting reports on Hudl, so they’ve been doing a better job of looking at those types of things.”
Herrmann and company have been concentrating on the offensive and defensive lines more.
“We have to win in the trenches; at the end of the day, that’s what it comes down to. It really won’t matter what we do in the back end if we don’t handle the line of scrimmage on both ends or else it will make for a long night,” Herrmann said.
“For example, this past weekend, we got annihilated on the offensive line and defensive line. A lot of times we were getting beat where we have two guys against one. I am not a mathematician, but those are not good numbers for us.”
The strength of the team has been the run game, with sophomore Cooper Lynch rushing for 409 yards on 78 carries for a 5.24-per-carry average. Lynch has yet to see the end zone this season as the Panthers have been outscored 121-18. Though Lynch ranks second in rushing in the district, no other Panther runner is in the top 15.
Defensively, the Panthers have recovered 3-of-3 fumbles and also have a couple of interceptions.
Both the offense (167.5 yards per game) and defense (353.5 yards per game) rank last in the district.
The Shorthorns come into Humber Field averaging 282.8 yards per game while giving up 283 yards per game.
Shorthorn senior Brayden Duarte leads the district in rushing with 479 yards out of 71 carries, averaging 6.75 yards per carry, and has scored five times. Junior quarterback Brett Janecek has thrown for 442 yards on 43 completions with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Janecek also has run for 180 yards on 55 carries.
“They are huge up front and are probably the biggest team we’ve played,” Herrmann said. “I am hoping that what we had working on the defensive front this week will help counteract some of that. We just have to go and compete and we just have to match that physicality, especially in the trenches. But really just get out there and compete which I think is the biggest thing.”
Danbury is winless against Schulenburg in five previous meetings and has been outscored 216-63.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.