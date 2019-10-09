CLUTE — The Brazoswood Lady Buccaneers were unable to complete their comeback Tuesday when they dropped the fifth set after winning a tightly contested fourth as the George Ranch Lady Lonhorns took a 25-27, 25-15, 25-10, 25-27, 15-12 win.
This district loss came at the hands of the George Ranch Lady Longhorns in a three sets to two match at Brazoswood on Tuesday.
After falling behind early the Lady Bucs fought back to tie the fifth set at 12, and Grace Nicholas was a big part of that. Her hit with the Bucs down 8-10 brought them within one and then she had a big kill to tie the set at 10 as her teammates looked to her on the left side often. Avery Shimaitis got things going early in the set for George Ranch and Logan Lednicky closed it. She completed a huge match with a cross-court kill from the right to give George Ranch a 13-12 lead on their way to the 15-12 set win to end the match.
Going into the fourth set the Lady Bucs were down 2-1 and had lost the previoius two sets by double digits. Emma Williams started the set strong, however, with her hitting through the middle, leading them to an early 6-1 lead. The Lady Longhorns tied the set at 8, though, and it was back and forth from there. Williams, Abeni Robertson and Lauren Beard all had kills to tie the set at 17, 18, and 20 respectively as George Ranch was unable to get a lead of more than one point. Brazoswood established a 23-20 lead, but Lednicky had two kills and a block to tie the set again at 23. It was Cora Bowles for Brazoswood out of a timeout with a tip kill that gave the Bucs the lead again. Lednicky tied it again at 25, but two errors from George Ranch meant the Lady Bucs won 27-25 and forced a fifth.
A tight first set saw Williams start the match with two kills and three blocks as she led the way for the opening-set win. Williams had two straight points near the end for a 26-25 lead and the Bucs closed it out for a 27-25 win.
Both the second and third sets saw George Ranch win comfortably as Lednicky led the charge. She ended the match with 12 kills and nine blocks and was the focal point of the Lady Longhorns most of the match. The Lady Longhorns had 20 blocks overall as they caused the Lady Bucs hitters problems most of the way. Brazoswood started the second set close, but George Ranch pulled away at 13-11 and went up 17-11 before winning the set 25-15. The third set saw the Lady Longhorns carry the momentum over and dominate 25-10.
The win sees George Ranch move to 25-16 overall and 5-2 in district while the Lady Bucs fall to 18-19 overall and 3-4 in district. Brazoswood next plays Alief Taylor on the road on Friday.
