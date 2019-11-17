ALVIN — In a local rematch from earlier this season, the Brazosport Orange Flag football squad propelled themselves to a 19-7 victory against their counterparts, Brazosport White in the South Texas Youth Football Association’s Super Bowl Saturday morning at Alvin Memorial Stadium.
For the Orange it was all about getting on the board first, which they did thanks to the legs of quarterback Rydar Caldwell. On their first possession facing a third and five, Caldwell took the snap and quickly went left, then zig-zagged back inside and doing that one more time to wind up in the end zone 24 yards later, 6-0.
White’s first two offensive series went nowhere thanks to a tough Orange defense that held them on downs on both occasions.
The Orange team made its second offensive series count using the legs of Caldwell one more time, this time for a 40 yard run to the end zone, 12-0.
Both teams were held scoreless until the half.
On the White’s fourth offensive series, they finally made it count converting six downs to cover the necessary yardage to allow Trey Clark to punch it in two yards to get them on the board, 12-7.
Orange was a bit too much for the White team as they came right back with a four yard drive. Caldwell once again got them on the board with a 5-yard score. Caldwell also added the extra point, 19-7 with a running clock at five minutes left.
The Orange defense only allowed six drives for the White offense all game. Brazosport Orange Longhorns finished the season at 10-0 while the White Longhorns wound up 9-2.
