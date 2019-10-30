CROSS COUNTRY
The Angleton Ladycats finished 15th in Class 5A with 391 points Monday at the Region III Cross Country Meet at Kate Barr-Ross Park in Huntsville.
Abigail Cruz’s 56th-place finish in 22 minutes, 8.7 seconds paced the Ladycats. Also counting for points were Adriana Chavez, 75th, 22:33; Shelbi Barnhill, 81st, 22:51.7; Magdalena Torres, 82nd, 22:51.9; and Selena Chaney, 97th, 23:29.
The Sweeny Lady Bulldogs scored 540 points to finish 19th out of 24 teams in Class 4A. Leading the way for the Lady Dogs was sophomore Daisy De Carlos in 46th position, 14:01.5, followed by teammates Taylor Robertson, 122nd, 16:30.6; Taylor Cook, 123rd, 16:31.3; Avery Trcka, 124th, 16:31.8; and Victoria VanAllen, 125th, 16:33.
The Columbia Lady ’Necks placed 20th in the 4A standings with 572 points. Madison Hardin finished 81st in 14:43.1 to lead the way. Following her were Kerrah Burnett, 102nd, 15:23.7; Adrianna Phillips, 116th, 16:01.5; Lyndley Ringgold, 132nd, 16:57.0; and Preslee Armstrong, 141st, 17:20.6.
Hayley Nanez, the lone Lady Ship to make the trip to the 4A region meet, came in 112th, 15:19.6.
In the boys division, the Angleton Wildcats were 19th overall with 499 points. Its top five runners were Isaac Dominguez, 66th, 18:24.2; Jesus Gutierrez, 83rd, 18:43; Derek Ortega, 103rd, 19:09.1; Escher Babcock, 119th, 19:45.1; and Noah Wingard, 128th, 20:15.7.
West Brazos teams place: The West Brazos Junior High seventh-grade boys placed second and girls third Thursday at the District 24-4A Meet in Bay City.
The Roustabouts were paced by third-place finisher Edward Villegas, 13:46. Other point-scorers for West Brazos were Luke Bowers, 13th, 17:18; Brady McCann 14th, 17:40; London Rosse 15th, 18:04; and Mitchell Janek, 18th, 20:40.
For the Lady Bouts, Braylee Schill was fifth, 14:20; Demye Bellard, 11th, 15:49; Graci Gros, 13th,16:01; Enola Rester, 15th, 16:19; and Kimber Moraw, 16th, 16:20.
Brittan Hardwick finished 28th and Koree Moraw was 30th for West Brazos.
