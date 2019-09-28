CROSS COUNTRY
The Brazoswood Buc junior varsity placed first in the JV division Thursday at the Needville Invitational at Brazos Bend State Park.
Brazoswood scored 33 points, followed by Palacios in second with 45, Yes Prep SE with 58, Fort Bend Christian Academy, with 110, Needville with 113 and Brazosport with 165 points.
Buc Blake Moss led the team JV runners, placing first in 21 minutes, 6.8 seconds. Also scoring for Brazoswood were Dominic Rivera, second, 21:27.8; Gabriel Gonzales, fifth, 21:43.5; Karim Elyoussef, ninth, 21:58.2; and Charles Patton, 16th, 22:30.7.
Brazosport’s Cody Davis led the ships in 29th, 25:05.1, followed by Roman Hernandez, 26:51.6; Jorge Gonzalez, 26:57.1; Rito Carrizales, 29:28; and Emmanuel Ramirez, 29:46.9.
Angleton Christian’s Peter Fontenot finished first overall in the race at 19:47.1, but his school was not in the team placings. Also placing for the Warriors were Kaleb Miranda, 21:09.8; Noah Mink, 21:21.8 and Kaleb Smith, 25:17.1.
Sweeny had four Bulldogs running: Riley Haekler, 24:02.8; Sebastian Rubalcava, 25:02.1; David Dodson, 26:16.1 and Cutter Schuerg, 27:48.6.
Lady Bucs clinch first: The Brazoswood Lady Buc junior varsity finished first overall with 31 points in the Needville Invitational JV girls race Thursday at Brazos Bend State Park.
Needville was second with 32 points, followed by Yes Prep-SE with 80, Moulton with 111, Columbia with 124, Sweeny with 127, Brazosport with 163 and Palacios with 192 points.
Alexa Madenjian led the Lady Bucs with a second-place finish in 15:26.8. Her teammates earning points were Abby Long, fifth, 15:45.2; Juliana Funk, sixth, 15:45.3; Tori Little, eighth, 15:54 and Hannah Poore-Pekar, 10th, 16:01.6.
Columbia was led by Elisabeth Koch’s 16th place in 16 minutes, 50 seconds. The next four runners who scored points were Kara Moraw, 23rd, 17:22; Natalie Segovia, 25th, 17:36; Elisa Devitta, 26th, 17:45; and Preslee Armstrong, 34th, 18:18.
Sweeny’s point-scorers were Taylor Robertson, 19th, 16:56.9; Misty Srubar, 20th, 16:58.4; Stephanie Soto, 27th, 17:45.5; Kelly Bible, 29th, 17:49.5 and Savanah Craft, 32nd, 18:09.2.
Lady Ships placing were Lia Hernandez, 21st, 17:01.4; Cassandra Hernandez, 28th, 17:45.9; Ellie Castillo, 30th, 18:01.5; Maria Garcia, 41st, 19:13 and Fabiola Cruz, 43rd, 19:23.9.
Panthers place in Needville: The Lake Jackson Intermediate Panthers finished third overall Thursday at the Needville Invitational at Brazos Bend State Park.
Placing in the top 10 for the Panthers were Trevor Kuhlman, who was second with a time of 12:09.5. His teammate, Trace Whitley was eighth overall, 12:45.7. Also for Lake Jackson were Trenton Whitley, 11th, 13:15.9; Roman Garza, 16th, 14:06.5; and Trace Mican, 19th, 14:18.9.
Sweeny Junior High was sixth as a team with 135 points, placing Talon McLuren, 10th, 13:00.5; William Bradshaw, 21st, 14:32.7; Zachary Liserio, 30th, 15:27.9; Liam York, 40th, 15:37.9; and Payton Gibson, 40th, 16:14.2.
The West Brazos Roustabouts were eighth in the team standings with 231 points. Edward Villegas was 23rd, 14:33; London Rosse, 50th, 18:21; Luke Bowers, 51st, 18:35; Brady McCann, 53rd, 19:25; and Corey Blackstock was 54th, 19:26.
Finishing for Freeport Intermediate were Brandon Espinosa, 14:50.1; Karson Gilchrest, 15:56.4; Daniel Infante, 16:26.8; and Daniel Virdgee, 23:03.3.
Competing for Angleton Christian were Henry Tidwell, 13:34.2; Braden Schill, 14:20.6; Graham Parham, 15:40; Landon Leal, 26:05.7.
Clute Intermediate had four runners who finished: Samuel Hernandez, 15:16.5; Marcus Gonzalez, 15:21.6; Jayden Ramirez, 18:33; and Landon Castor, 18:34.9.
The West Brazos Junior High Lady Bout cross country team scored 68 points for second place overall.
Laysa Stanford finished eighth overall in 14:12. Next up were Braylee Schill, 10th, 14:19; Lela Erwin, 17th, 15:05; Enola Rester, 25th, 15:42; and Demye Bellard, 27th, 15:43.
FOOTBALL
Wildcat freshmen fall
The Angleton Wildcat freshmen were beaten 34-7 by Alvin Shadow Creek in their district opener.
A slow start to the game put the Wildcats in the hole down 28-0 at halftime.
In the second half, Myalek Woods and Gabriel Alexander had some big runs that led to a touchdown run by Bryce O’Quinn. The extra point was by Miguel Rosales.
Defensively, Khai McGhee had a quarterback sack forced fumble that O’Quinn recovered. Raiveon Smith also had a sack.
Angleton drops to 1-2 overall and will take on Fort Bend Hightower next Wednesday.
Roughneck freshmen beat Bay City: The Columbia freshmen defeated the Bay City Blackcats, 26-6, to open district play with a road victory.
Columbia (1-0, 3-0) scored on its first possession with a 55-yard run by Isaiah Hall.
Also scoring touchdowns were Naqualyn Grice from 35 yards and a pair by Parker Kingrea, who had rushing scores from 75 and 45 yards.
The ’Necks were led on offense by quarterback Tate Thrasher, along with teammates Teague Prewitt, Mason Wallace, Justo Ximenez, Payton Johnson and Elijah Burton.
Bay City tied it at 6-6, but that was as close as it got.
Zach White, Greg Raley, Ramon Saldivar, Jacob Brown, Austin Romero and Brayze Schill led the ’Necks on defense. Chris Strange recovered a fumble and Justin Cottrell recorded his second interception on the year.
Columbia will host Needville next Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Angleton Jr. High drops 3 of 4 matches
The Ladycat junior high squads took on Briscoe Junior High on Thursday, with only the seventh-grade B team coming away with a win.
The eighth-grade Angleton A team lost 25-4, 25-7, while the B team also took it on the chin, 25-7, 25-11. Marlene Cantu led the B team in serves.
In seventh-grade action, the Angleton A team lost 25-8, 25-10, with Brooklyn Smith leading in serves.
In B action, Angleton pulled out an 18-25, 25-20, 25-18 match win and is now 2-0 on the season. Top servers were Hailey Edinger, Alyssa Orozco and Lily Calderon.
