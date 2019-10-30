Kurt Heble could throw so hard in high school, his catcher had to ice his hand after the game.
His success as a pitcher and infielder for the Columbia Roughnecks in 1986-87 would lead to a career in professional baseball in the early 1990s — and now a place in the Columbia Hall of Honor this Friday.
Heble, a 6-foot-3, 200-pounder in his playing days, will be honored at a pregame celebration from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Columbia High School student center, 521 S. 16th St. in West Columbia. The Lady ’Neck 2006 state championship softball team and former football coach Jack Hays will also be part of the celebration, and all will be recognized at halftime of the football game that night at Griggs Field.
“That is a pretty neat deal; it is awesome,” Kurt Heble said while on a hunting trip in New Mexico.
In his senior season, Kurt Heble finished with a 2-2 record and 2.56 ERA in 23 1/2 innings on the mound with 45 strikeouts. He batted .483 that season with the Roughnecks.
“The main thing about Kurt was that he was a gutsy kid who didn’t accept defeat,” former Columbia head baseball coach Bobby Tosch said. “He was going to beat you anyway he could, and he was pretty good at that kind of stuff.”
During an outing at Bay City, Kurt Heble struck out 17 Blackcats.
“I was throwing pretty hard that night and my brother was catching, and that is the way we did it,” Kurt Heble said.
His twin brother and catcher, Kevin Heble, remembers the pain from that game.
“It was fun catching him and we had some great experiences,” Kevin Heble said. “He threw pretty hard, and one time my hand was swollen after the Bay City game. That was quite a performance by him.”
Born four minutes apart, Kurt and Kevin Heble were batterymates starting at 8 years old.
Though Kurt Heble enjoyed being on the mound, he also liked using his glove at third base.
“I really enjoyed both positions, but I was more of a get-dirty player and enjoyed diving for balls and playing defense,” Kurt Heble said.
After high school, the twins continued playing at Lee College in Baytown. Kurt Heble remained there for two seasons and was named an all-conference performer as a designated hitter, while Kevin decided to pursue other avenues to his life.
From there, Kurt Heble headed to Lake Charles, Louisiana, where he played for McNeese State University for another two seasons.
“At McNeese, I played first base and pitched as well,” Kurt Heble said. “But I also caught a few games, which was kind of strange.”
In the summer of 1991, Kurt Heble was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays organization.
“I just loved the game and played all the way through college and got drafted,” Kurt Heble said. “I played for them and made it up to Triple-A with them. The two years when they won the World Series they didn’t have much of a turnover, so I spent my career in the minor leagues.”
Even though he never made it to the big show, he has no regrets about his professional career, he said.
“I got to play in Canada, Arizona, Florida, Tennessee, New York and just played all over the country,” he said. “It was a lot of fun. I had the opportunity to play professionally, and I took it. It was a pretty neat opportunity, and not too many get that chance.”
In eight seasons in the minors, Kurt Heble was 18-16 overall on the mound with a 4.04 ERA in 225 innings of work. At the plate, he batted .171 in 129 at-bats with 22 hits and six home runs. His final season was in 1995.
