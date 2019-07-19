Several West of the Brazos Swim Team members qualified for the state meet by finishing in the top three at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Region I Swim Meet.
The Freeport Swim Team was unable to get anyone to the state games at Saturday’s meet in Shenandoah.
West of the Brazos qualified girls in 10 events, including four gold medals won by Abigail Miksch in the 9-10 age group. Miksch took gold as an individual in the 25 backstroke in 17.35 seconds and 100 individual medley (1:26.28), and as part of the medley relay with Kate Chilton, Makena Nichols and Gianna Kallus (1:09.27) and 100 free relay with Nichols, Chilton and Kallus (1:01.20).
Reagan Worden has her team’s lone second-place finish, in 6U 25 backstroke (27.27).
Qualifying with third-place finishes were, in the 9-10 group, Chilton in 25 breaststroke (20.04) and Nichols in 25 butterfly (16.59) and 25 free (15.23); 13-14 swimmers Kendall Dean, 50 backstroke (32.86) and 200 medley relay members Dean, Gracie Bible, Kamryn Moore and Audrey Vacek (2:24.51).
All of the West of the Brazos boys qualifying came from the 15-17 age group. James Massengale finished second in 50 breaststroke (34.35); and third-place finishers were the 200 medley relay of Dylan Foster, Massengale, Dakota Mann and Jacob Bailes (1:58.90), and the 200 free relay with the same four swimmers (1:43.65).
Freeport’s Makayla Adams just missed a state trip, finishing fourth in 8U 25 backstroke (24.85). Others finishing in the top 10 were the 11-12 200 medley relay of Gracie Collins, Kelsie Myers, Kayleigh Patton, Penelope Perkins (2:45.48) in fifth; Myers in 11-12 50 breaststroke (44.48) finished eighth; and Adams in 8U 25 free (21.95) and Patton in 11-12 50 butterfly (45.80_ had 10th-place finishes.
Freeport 11-12 swimmer Kasey Adams had the lone top 10s for the boys, finishing ninth in 50 backstroke (38.08) and 10th in 100 free (1:15.24).
