ANGLETON — Running the football and holding time of possession has been Angleton’s bread and butter all season. That game plan worked Friday night, but it was visiting Foster that did it better.
The Falcons played ball control throughout the game and handed the host Wildcats a 44-21 loss in an intense District 10-5A D-1 matchup at Wildcat Stadium. A dominating second half by the Foster defense decided the game.
“They’re a really good football team. Up front they had some really good defensive tackles that hindered us,” Angleton head football coach Jason Brittain said. “We knew it was going to be tough, and in the second half it didn’t happen for us.”
A fumbled snap by the Wildcats that resulted in a safety with 6:28 remaining gave the Falcons a 37-21 lead and the ball, and the game was all but over.
A much-closer outcome looked likely when the first half ended 14-14.
Foster went up first when quarterback Ryan Stubblefield connected with Oklahoma commit wide receiver Cody Jackson for a 33-yard touchdown pass with 5:45 left in the first quarter. The Falcons got the ball back after an Angleton three-and-out, but the Wildcats recovered a strip sack by defensive end Landris White with 2:44 left in the first.
Taking over at their own 42, the Wildcats rode running back Jordan Jones down the field on an eight-play scoring drive. A three-yard toss from quarterback Justus Mayon to Jones on fourth down knotted the game 7-7 early in the second period.
Foster countered with a quick six-play, 60-yard drive that ended on a one-yard scoring plunge by running back Mario Simmons with 8:08 left before the half, and it looked like the Falcons would hit the locker room with their 14-7 advantage.
Instead of sitting back on its last possession of the half, Mayon hit two quick passes, the second hitting Jones in stride down the middle for a 45-yard scoring play with nine ticks left on the clock.
Angleton had few answers in the second half, though, as the Falcons retook the lead with another Stubblefield-to-Jackson connection, this time for 22 yards on fourth down to gain a 21-14 lead with 6:34 left in the third quarter.
The lead doubled when, after an Angleton three-and-out, Simmons took it to the house for a 62-yard touchdown and a 28-14 Foster lead with 5:30 left in the third quarter.
Angleton’s final score of the night came courtesy of its defense. Wildcat linebacker Jose Rodriguez intercepted a tipped pass to set up a 12-yard rushing touchdown by Jones on the ensuing play with 1:14 left in the third.
Another touchdown pass to Jackson covering 54 yards with 50 seconds left in the third and a one-yard touchdown by fullback Chidozie Nwankwo late in the fourth eliminated any thoughts of an Angleton comeback.
“They have a receiver going to Oklahoma and he’s going there for a reason,” Brittain said. “They average 500 yards of offense for a reason and we knew it would be a challenge and we knew we’d have opportunities, but we didn’t make enough plays.”
The Wildcat offense totaled 256 yards for the night, including just 82 rushing. Mayon went 15-25 for 174 yards passing and two touchdowns while Jones had 11 carries for 78 yards to go along with seven catches for 95 yards.
The defense had four sacks and forced two turnovers against the Falcons.
Foster totaled 434 yards of total offense, split almost evenly between rushing and passing.
“They’re a handful and we can’t really make them one-dimensional because they can do everything and it makes it tougher,” Brittain said. “We made plays on defense throughout the game, but when you’re playing a high-powered offense like that, you have to control the ball and keep their offense off the field and we couldn’t do that.”
The Wildcats, who fall to 1-3 in District and 3-3 overall, will go on the road for a 7 p.m. kickoff next Friday against Texas City at Stingaree Stadium.
Foster improves to 3-1 in district and is tied with Friendswood for third place.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.